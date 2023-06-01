IMG_5007.JPG

Jack Welch Chapter 165 DAV members Commander Shane Morris and David Gray place a wreath in memory of those veterans that lost their lives in the line of duty 

Members of the Jack Welch Chapter #165 D.A.V. were joined by County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and members of our community on Memorial Day to honor those veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty while serving our country. 

Jack Welch Chapter 165 DAV.JPG

Members of the Jack Welch Chapter 165 DAV 

DAV Commander Shane Morris reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day is meant to be a day to honor those Veterans that lost their lives in the line of duty.  This is in contrast to “Armed Forces Day” and/or “Veterans Day”. There are around 1.3 million Americans that actively serve in the United States military. While those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are commemorated on Memorial Day and former members of the military are recognized on Veterans Day, all current serving US military personnel have their own holiday on “Armed Forces Day”. Armed Forces Day, which is officially on May 15 but celebrated on the third Saturday in May, honors service members across the six branches of the military within the US Department of Defense: the US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, the US Coast Guard and the newest branch of service the US Space Force. The federal “Veterans Day” holiday is held annually on 11 November to honor all US servicemen and women who have been in the forces and were later discharged. It was originally known as Armistice Day, in line with European countries to mark the end of the First World War on 11 November, 1918, with the name being changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

IMG_4965.JPG
IMG_5041.JPG
IMG_4965.JPG
IMG_5071.JPG

Brenda Ayers represented Kentucky farm Bureau and presented Jim Bryant and the Veterans Memorial a check for $2,200 which will be used to purchase new flags for the Veterans Memorial for the next 5 years

Tags

Recommended for you