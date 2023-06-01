Brenda Ayers represented Kentucky farm Bureau and presented Jim Bryant and the Veterans Memorial a check for $2,200 which will be used to purchase new flags for the Veterans Memorial for the next 5 years
Members of the Jack Welch Chapter #165 D.A.V. were joined by County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and members of our community on Memorial Day to honor those veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty while serving our country.
DAV Commander Shane Morris reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day is meant to be a day to honor those Veterans that lost their lives in the line of duty. This is in contrast to “Armed Forces Day” and/or “Veterans Day”. There are around 1.3 million Americans that actively serve in the United States military. While those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are commemorated on Memorial Day and former members of the military are recognized on Veterans Day, all current serving US military personnel have their own holiday on “Armed Forces Day”. Armed Forces Day, which is officially on May 15 but celebrated on the third Saturday in May, honors service members across the six branches of the military within the US Department of Defense: the US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, the US Coast Guard and the newest branch of service the US Space Force. The federal “Veterans Day” holiday is held annually on 11 November to honor all US servicemen and women who have been in the forces and were later discharged. It was originally known as Armistice Day, in line with European countries to mark the end of the First World War on 11 November, 1918, with the name being changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Judge Shane Gabbard was the featured speaker and he elaborated on the history of “Memorial Day”. Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. From 1868 to 1970, it was observed on May 30. Since 1970, it is observed on the last Monday of May. The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868.[5] Then known as Decoration Day, the holiday was proclaimed by Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic to honor the Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War. This national observance was preceded by many local ones between the end of the Civil War and Logan's declaration.
As part of the Veterans Memorial there are panels listing the names of those Jackson Countians that gave their lives in the service of country beginning with the Civil War. Troy Truett read those names as a way to keep their memories alive on a day meant to honor them. The names included: Civil War: Caswell Amyx, John Clark Bullock, Charles F. Culton, Thomas Jefferson Engle, Thomas B. Gabbard, Green B. Harrison, Jasper Isaacs, Pearson Murphy, Levi Pennington, David H. Steward, Elijah Steward, and Thomas H. Wilson World War I: Thomas W. Azbill, Junie C. Bowles, John C. Burgin, Clarence E. Chappell, James L. Clemmons, Thurman Dunnagin, Robert Fox, Luther Gabbard, Hubert Hackman, Charles Hamilton, Alfred Harris, John Huff, Henry Hunley, William E. Jones, James F. King, Rolla Malicoat, William McQueen, John Smith, John E. St. John World War II: Marcus Abner, Donald Abrams, Isaac Vernon Adkins, Edward Bowling, Clifton Brewer, Paul Brock, William Carpenter, Russell Cole, Robert Cornett, Jake Cruse, Ottis Cunnigan, Marlin Daugherty, Floyd Durham, Luther J. Farmer, Ray Farmer, Alonzo Fields, McKinley Gabbard, Olen C. Gilbert, Lester Glenn, Rader J. Gross, William Guerra, Woodrow Harrison, James F. Hays, Pat Hays, Oval Hillard, Earl N. Isaacs, Edwin C. Isaacs, Arvel Johnson, Lloyd Kerby, Ernest King, Cloyd G. Lakes, Daniel Lakes, Eugene Lamb, Luther Little, Robert E. McDowell, Russell McDowell, Berton J. McQueen, Homer Moore, Sherman L. Napier, Lester T. Reynolds, Wesley Riley, Charley J. Robertson, Finley O. Robinson, Meridith H. Smith, Jr., Earl Tillery, John S. Witt, Virgil Wright and Korean War: William Singleton, Charles E. Smith, and Jesse Tyra.
It was noted that while Jackson Countians served in other conflicts such the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq no one serving lost their lives in the line of duty.
The event was marked with the “laying of the wreath” to commemorate those that made the ultimate sacrifice. DAV Commander Morris noted that this was the first year that the Noel Baker would not be assisting. Mr. Baker served in the WWII (Navy) and in Korea (Army) and was greatly respected by his peers in the DAV and honored by everyone in Jackson County. Baker was awarded a Purple Heart medal for his service.
The balance will suffice to purchase new flags for the ceremony for the next 5 years. Vietnam Veteran Jim Bryant accepted the check from Ayers with great thanks for the support from her and Farm Bureau Insurance.
