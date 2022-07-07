Micky Mink, 58, of McKee, KY and Johnna Bishop, 25, of Manchester, KY were both scheduled for a jury trial in Jackson County Circuit Court last week before Judge Oscar Gayle House. Mink and Bishop were indicted by a grand jury and charged with allegedly committing eight (8) different offenses in June 2020. The grand jury indictment (20-CR-40) alleges that on February 17, 2020 Mink committed the crime of operating a motor vehicle under/influence of alcohol/drugs, .08, 4th or sub offense. Mink was accused of being under the influence of intoxicants after having four or more D.U.I. convictions of the same offense within the past five (5) years. Mink was also charged with enhancement trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (>= two grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine); possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; improperly on the left side of the road; and no/expired registration plates.
During the court proceeding last week Mink and his defense attorney were able to reach a plea agreement with the Commonwealth Attorney which was accepted by Judge House. Mink entered a guilty plea to the charge of operating a motor vehicle under/influence of alcohol/drugs, .08, 4th or sub offense after the charge was amended to driving under the influence, 1st offense. Mink also entered a guilty plea to the charge of enhancement trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (>= two grams of methamphetamine) after the Commonwealth Attorney agreed to amend the charge to complicity to traffic in a controlled substance). The Commonwealth agreed to this amendment since this charge conformed closer to the evidence.
The other four charges against Mink were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Judge House ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for September 06, 2022.
The grand jury indictment alleges that Johnna Bishop committed the offense of Criminal Complicity to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree when she aided Mickey Mink in unlawfully possessing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, which is a narcotic drug, with the intention of promoting or facilitating the offense of trafficking in a controlled substance.
Bishop failed to appear for the jury trial and Judge House issued a warrant for her arrest. Judge House also stipulated that upon her arrest she would be held in custody without a bond to ensure she was present at the next available court date.
