Ashley Montgomery, 34, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (July 24, 2023) and pled guilty to several amended drug-related charges. Montgomery had been arrested on July 07, 2023 and charged with 1) possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, 2nd degree – (cocaine); 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); 3) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; 4) tampering with physical evidence. These four charges were filed by Officer Baldwin (MPD 304) and compose the charges in Case #23-F-00120. Montgomery was also charged with 5) Unsworn falsification to authorities and 6) fleeing or evading Police, 1st degree (MV). These last two charges were filed by Special Deputy Billy Abner and compose the charges in Case # 23-F-00121. Montgomery had appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (July 10, 2023) for arraignment in these two separate but related cases (#23-F-00120 & #23-F-00121) where she entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.
Montgomery reached a plea agreement and entered a guilty plea to these amended charges: 1) criminal attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance controlled, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine); 2) criminal attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance controlled, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and 3) the charge of fleeing or evading police, 1st degree was amended to “wanton endangerment, 2nd degree”. The charges of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; and unsworn falsification to authorities were dismissed without prejudice as part of the plea agreement.
