Matthew Ernest Moore, 30, of McKee, KY was in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (June 20th, 2022) for arraignment. Moore is facing charges of strangulation, 1st degree and assault, 1st degree – domestic violence.
According to the complaint warrant for Case #22-F-00065, McKee Police Deputy JR Weaver states that on June 17, 2022 at 10:00 Moore unlawfully engaged in behavior that manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life by wantonly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another and thereby causing serious injury to another person. Moore allegedly struck the victim of the alleged crime, Brittany Moore (who is his wife), multiple times in the head causing bleeding and swelling, to the point that the victim could not see out of her left eye. The complaint warrant also alleges that Moore was choking the victim while he was hitting her in the head.
At the arraignment, Moore entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 27, 2022. Moore remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
