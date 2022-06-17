According to documents obtained from the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the trial for alleged murderer/kidnapper Lonnie Belt, 45, of McKee, KY took another step forward last week. During a motion hour before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court last week the attorneys were advised that 6 separate motions (#12, #13, #14, #16, #17, and #18) were still under advisement by the court.
Belt’s trial was initially scheduled for February 08th, 2022 but a new trial date has been scheduled for October 10, 2022. Belt was charged with murder on September 11th, 2017 after authorities found the deceased body of 5-year-old James Spoonamore. The murder allegedly occurred after an altercation and assault on Spoonamore’s mother, Jessica Durham, over an alleged theft of $200 by Durham’s husband. Dozens of emergency workers, some mounted on horses, spent days looking for five-year-old James Spoonamore only to find his body about a half-mile from where his mother was rescued. During the preliminary hearing Kentucky State Police detectives testified that Belt beat Spoonamore to death with a metal object. Police say that Belt did not want to leave a witness after the brutal beating of the boy’s mother. Spoonamore would be 10 years old now.
In a citation (KSP07) law enforcement officials stated that Belt confessed that after assaulting Jessica and pushing her off a cliff (leaving her for dead) he then took James to a separate area where he struck the young boy in the head multiple times with a metal object. Belt left the young boy’s body in the woods where it was later discovered.
Belt appeared in court on November 07th, 2017 to answer a grand jury indictment charging him with murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping (adult), kidnapping (victim death), evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse. Belt is being held on a $1,500,000.00 bond in association with the charges. Belt remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance.
The family has expressed anxiety regarding the length of time it seems to be taking to reach closure with a verdict. Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory reported earlier that the nature of the case is what’s causing the slow methodical approach to the proceedings. Gregory is seeking the death penalty. “This is a heinous case. This is a case involving pure evil,” Gregory said. He said death penalty cases require an extensive jury selection process. With COVID-19 numbers, the court is afraid of jurors getting sick, which Gregory says could lead to a mistrial. “Believe me, we don’t want to do that,” Gregory said.
The horrific death of this little boy shook our community to its foundations. The murder was reported across the entire United States. A vigil was held in September 2017 to find healing and to remember James. The vigil entrance greeted everyone with a message: “May the darkness of your Loss be Comforted by the Light your little Life Shined”.
