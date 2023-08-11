James Adam Peters

Drugs and money confiscated from James Adam Peters at the site of the motorcycle wreck

According to information obtained from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andrew Brewer responded to a call about a motorcycle accident on Sunday August 06, 2023. The accident occurred on Hwy 3630 near the Allen Road intersection. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Brewer discovered a motorcycle lying in the brush at the bottom of a steep incline. As the law enforcement officer made his way down to the motorcycle he discovered the body of a man later identified as James Adam Peters, 38, of East Bernstadt, KY. 

Peters was discovered lying on his right side and curled into a fetal position. He had a laceration to his forehead, burns on the inside of both legs, as well as several other small lacerations and scratches to his entire body. Peters was only responsive to pain and had snoring respirations. Deputy Brewer immediately performed a patient assessment to look for life-threatening injuries and render necessary medical aid. A helicopter was requested to transport Peters to the UK hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you