According to information obtained from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andrew Brewer responded to a call about a motorcycle accident on Sunday August 06, 2023. The accident occurred on Hwy 3630 near the Allen Road intersection. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Brewer discovered a motorcycle lying in the brush at the bottom of a steep incline. As the law enforcement officer made his way down to the motorcycle he discovered the body of a man later identified as James Adam Peters, 38, of East Bernstadt, KY.
Peters was discovered lying on his right side and curled into a fetal position. He had a laceration to his forehead, burns on the inside of both legs, as well as several other small lacerations and scratches to his entire body. Peters was only responsive to pain and had snoring respirations. Deputy Brewer immediately performed a patient assessment to look for life-threatening injuries and render necessary medical aid. A helicopter was requested to transport Peters to the UK hospital.
While assessing Peters for injuries Deputy Brewer located a pill bottle in his left cargo pants pocket. Inside this bottle were 20 Alprazolam, 3 green Clonazepam, and 5 orange Clonazepam. All of these drugs are considered to be Schedule 4 Controlled Substances. In addition, there were 3 Dicylomine (not a controlled substance) as well as a baggie containing an orange powder. The powder has been sent to the KSP lab for identification. Inside Peter’s right front pocket Deputy Brewer located $2,580.00. This consisted of 8 x $100 bills, 11 X $50 bills, 61 X $20, and 1 X $10 bill. The pill bottle (and pills therein) and the cash were seized while medical treatment continued. Peters was then placed on a litter and carried out of the brush to a nearby field where he was turned over to the Jackson County EMS for treatment.
Charlie Ward’s Towing retrieved the wrecked motorcycle from its resting position over the embankment.
As it was being winched up the embankment the registration plate that was on the motorcycle fell off and was recovered. The plate had been previously cut into an oval shape. When the registration number was run through a database at KSP Post 7 it came back as the following: 1989 Harley Davidson, black in color, owned by Scotty Elkins of East Bernstadt, KY, insurance and registration were good and set to expire 02/29/2024, not stolen. However, once the motorcycle was back in the roadway, Deputy Brewer also ran the vehicle identification number (VIN) that was on the frame of the motorcycle. This came back as follows: 2010 Harley Davidson, red in color, marked as stolen out of Whitley County, KY.
Deputy Brewer called and spoke with a UK Police Officer at the hospital to ask if they coulkd help with identifying information on Peters since he had no identification on his person or on the motorcycle at the scene of the accident. A few minutes later, Deputy Brewer was called back and informed that the hospital staff had discovered a plastic baggie with 9 grams of a white crystal suspected to be methamphetamine. The UK police seized the baggie and logged it as evidence for Deputy Brewer’s case.
Sheriff Isaacs informed the Jackson County Sun that a warrant would be pursued in the case and Peters would be charged.
