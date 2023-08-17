In an unfortunate motorcycle accident that occurred on Thursday, August 10, 2023 Randall Smith, 32, lost his life. The Kentucky State Police Post 7 Public Affairs Officer indicated that a KSP trooper was following the motorcycle as it was travelling on Hwy 3630 in Annville, KY. The KSP Trooper had just begun the process of initiating a traffic stop when the motorcycle driver maneuvered into the passing lane and sped up passing the vehicles that were in front of both the motorcycle and police officer. In his effort to flee the traffic stop Smith lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a guard rail. Highway 3630 was closed for several hours as emergency medical personnel tended to Smith at the accident site. The KSP investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Trooper Gary Cooper. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted in Frankfort.
Randall Smith was the son of Rebecca Jones Smith of McKee and of the late Randy Smith.
