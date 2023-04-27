On April 21, 2023 Deputy Chris Collins was patrolling Turkey Foot Camp Ground when he observed Randall Callahan, 46, of Berea, KY and two more male subjects working on a vehicle with the hood up. Deputy Collins initiated a consensual encounter/motorist assist to offer help. During the course of the encounter Deputy Collins asked for consent to search all three of the male subjects. According to the uniform citation (#EH81312) all three, including Randall Callahan, gave permission to search their persons and two vehicles. Deputy Collins discovered a small black plastic container in Callahan’s left cargo pocket that contained a plastic baggy with a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The amount was estimated to be 2.71 grams. Also, in a holster on Callahan’s right hip was a 9mm HiPoint handgun that was loaded. Upon examination, Deputy Collins discovered that the serial number on the handgun had been ground off defacing the firearm. Inside a glove located in Callahan’s right cargo pocket was an unused needle. The needle was photographed and disposed of safely. Inside the vehicle Callahan was driving Deputy Collins located an article of clothing. Inside a pocket he discovered a glass pipe with a dark residue.
Callahan was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine) (enhancement); 2) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and 3) possession of a defaced firearm.
