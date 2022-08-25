Jason E. Smith, 33, of Mount Vernon, KY was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on August 16, 2022. KSP Trooper B. Allen arrested Smith in Mounty Vernon, KY while executing a complaint warrant obtained in Jackson County by Jackson County Deputy Bobby Edwards on August 12, 2022. The complaint states that during the period of May 07, 2022 thru May 08, 2022, Smith unlawfully: received, retained, or disposed of movable property of another knowing that it had been stolen, or having reason to believe it had been stolen when Smith was found to have in his possession a Genomax Generator (valued at $500.00) and a toolbox with tools (valued at $1,500.00) belonging to victim Don Hayes.
An arraignment was held in District Court on Monday in Jackson County District Court presided over by Judge Allen B. Roberts. Smith entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charge of “Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000” which is considered a felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 29, 2022. Smith is being held in custody at the Rockcastle Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
