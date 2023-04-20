While on stationary patrol on US Hwy 421 at the intersection of Hwy 1955, KSP Trooper S. Townsley observed a 2008 black Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on US 421. Trooper Townsley noticed that the driver was not wearing a seat belt so he conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US 421 and Cave Springs Road. When Trooper Townsley established contact with the driver he recognized him as being Jessie Wagers, 30, of Berea, KY who had an outstanding warrant. When Trooper Townsley asked Wagers to exit the vehicle, Wagers immediately accelerated and continued northbound on US 421. The Trooper activated his emergency equipment and followed in pursuit. The uniform citation states that Wagers began traveling at a high rate of speed, sometimes traveling on the wrong side of the road. Wagers reportedly almost struck two vehicles traveling southbound on US 421 neat the Fill Ups Gas Station near Morrill, KY. Wagers brought his vehicle to a stop and placed his hands out the window. Trooper Townsley exited his cruiser and as he approached the driver’s side of Wager’s vehicle Wagers accelerated again and continued northbound on US 421. Wagers turned left onto Hammonds Fork Road and then turned right onto Burnt Ridge Road. At this intersection Wagers once again stopped his vehicle and stuck his hands out the window. Once again Trooper Townsley exited his cruiser and as he approached the driver’s side of Wagers vehicle, Wagers accelerated again and continued to flee. Wagers came to a stop in a driveway on Burnt Ridge Road and immediately exited the vehicle and began to run. Trooper Townsley pursued on foot while giving loud commands to stop. Wagers jumped off a ten (10) foot wall into a field and Trooper Townsley was no longer able to pursue. Wagers continued to run despite the verbal commands to stop.
When Trooper Townsley returned to the vehicle he observed a female passenger sitting in the front seat of Wager’s vehicle. The female stated that she tried to get Wagers to let her out of the vehicle. Wagers was able to get a nearby resident to give him a ride away from the scene. Trooper Townsley was assisted with information regarding where Wagers was taken. The trooper was assisted by several KSP Troopers and were able to locate Wagers at a residence in Rockcastle County.
