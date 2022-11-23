Charles Logan Creech.gif

Charles Logan Creech, 27, of Irvine, KY

On Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) Charles Logan Creech, 27, of Irvine, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis  in District Court for arraignment in four (4) separate cases (Case #22-F-00115, Case #22-F-00116, Case #22-F-00117, and Case #22-=F-00118). In total, Creech was charged with 1) Burglary, 3rd degree (5 counts), 2) Criminal mischief, 1st degree, 3) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000, 4) theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000, and 5) Criminal mischief, 3rd degree (3 counts). Creech entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. 

At the preliminary hearing, Creech waived the need forth hearing and stipulated to probable cause. Consequently, the case(s) were passed on the Grand Jury for consideration. Judge Bailey-Lewis ordered Creech to appear in Circuit Court on January 03rd, 2023 to answer any indictments forthcoming from the Grand Jury.

Jackson County Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs, Deputy Zack Bryant, McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore and Estill County Sheriff Chris Flynn
