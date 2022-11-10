School Closing

There was no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools at the end of last week. Bourbon County was closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison and Clark districts were not be in school buildings Monday, but it was considered an NTI day. Paris Independent and Berea Independent was back to normal Monday. Fayette County Public Schools announced Monday morning that they would be closed on Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness among staff and students. The latest school districts join a list of others closed due to illness. We’ve told you Jackson Independent, Wolfe, Wayne and Powell County Schools closed last week for the same reason.This makes at least the 20th Kentucky school district to close due to illness.

Superintendent Mike Smith reported that Jackson County Public Schools is monitoring attendance very closely, on a daily basis.  The JCPS Central Office reported, “As compared to previous weeks, our attendance is lower.  There is no school on Monday or Tuesday so hopefully this will help. School is out statewide Tuesday for Election Day and the local school district did not have students report on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you