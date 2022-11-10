There was no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools at the end of last week. Bourbon County was closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison and Clark districts were not be in school buildings Monday, but it was considered an NTI day. Paris Independent and Berea Independent was back to normal Monday. Fayette County Public Schools announced Monday morning that they would be closed on Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness among staff and students. The latest school districts join a list of others closed due to illness. We’ve told you Jackson Independent, Wolfe, Wayne and Powell County Schools closed last week for the same reason.This makes at least the 20th Kentucky school district to close due to illness.
Superintendent Mike Smith reported that Jackson County Public Schools is monitoring attendance very closely, on a daily basis. The JCPS Central Office reported, “As compared to previous weeks, our attendance is lower. There is no school on Monday or Tuesday so hopefully this will help. School is out statewide Tuesday for Election Day and the local school district did not have students report on Monday.
School leaders are monitoring data with the health department. Pediatrician Dr. Jai Gilliam at Baptist Health says patients are coming into his office with fevers, cough, and congestion.
“Actually had two cases here this morning, been averaging about one or two cases probably a day here of flu, so we are seeing an increase of influenza,” Dr. Gilliam said.
He says they test for both the flu and Covid when patients come in with symptoms and, recently, he says he’s seen more children with the flu.
The number of positive flu tests and hospitalizations in the United States is the highest in more than a decade, indicating this influenza season may be the most severe in years.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 880,000 cases of flu-like illness during the 2022-23 flu season. Over the season's first three weeks, clinical laboratories have recorded more than 9,100 positive tests, CDC data shows.
This is the highest number of tests recorded this early in a season since 2009-2010, when the country was seeing a swine flu outbreak. More than 21,000 positive tests were recorded that season, according to an ABC News analysis of data from the federal health agency.
Additionally, there have been about 6,900 hospitalizations so far this season with a cumulative rate of 1.5 per 100,000. According to the CDC, this is "higher than the rate observed … during previous seasons going back to 2010-2011."
Health experts are warning of a possible “tripledemic” this winter, as COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are now all circulating. Flu cases are also showing up earlier than usual and in higher numbers than are typical for the time of year.
RSV is hitting children especially hard and has started to put stress on hospital systems in states including South Carolina and Illinois, the New York Times reported. The virus resembles the common cold but can cause more severe symptoms in small children and babies, whose narrower airways can become inflamed and blocked by mucus. “We’re seeing a peak in cases right now,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS’s Face the Nation earlier this week. “Some people ascribe it to the fact that children have been somewhat removed from these circulating pathogens, so you don’t have as much immunity in the population generally. So it’s changed the typical cycle for this virus.”
Experts stress that the best defense against both COVID-19 and flu is getting vaccinated, which may not prevent infection but will reduce the chances of severe disease and death. There are currently no vaccines against RSV, which causes about 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 and older as well as up to 300 deaths in children under the age of 5 each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.