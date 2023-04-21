Nathaniel Muncy

 Nathaniel Clayton Muncy, 20, of Annville, Ky was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy C. Collins while assisting McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore responding to a Jackson County Dispatch complaint of a missing juvenile. On March 20, 2023 at approximately 8:56 AM the Jackson County dispatch relayed a complaint of a missing female juvenile (16 years old) in the area of the JCHS Road near McKee, KY. According to the uniform citation (#EF76444) Chief Sizemore responded initially and spoke with the parents of the missing teenager. While Chief Sizemore was speaking with the parents Deputy Collins arrived to provide assistance. 

The Mother eventually made contact with the missing juvenile who stated she was with her cousin, Nathaniel Muncy in the Moore’s Creek area in a red Saturn Vue. Deputy Collins left the residence and attempted to locate the vehicle matching the description. He met a vehicle matching the description on US Hwy 421 South in the Gray hawk area and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle on Jackson County High School Road. Both Nathaniel Muncy and the missing juvenile were located in the vehicle and Chief Sizemore responded to assist Deputy Collins.

