Nathaniel Clayton Muncy, 20, of Annville, Ky was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy C. Collins while assisting McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore responding to a Jackson County Dispatch complaint of a missing juvenile. On March 20, 2023 at approximately 8:56 AM the Jackson County dispatch relayed a complaint of a missing female juvenile (16 years old) in the area of the JCHS Road near McKee, KY. According to the uniform citation (#EF76444) Chief Sizemore responded initially and spoke with the parents of the missing teenager. While Chief Sizemore was speaking with the parents Deputy Collins arrived to provide assistance.
The Mother eventually made contact with the missing juvenile who stated she was with her cousin, Nathaniel Muncy in the Moore’s Creek area in a red Saturn Vue. Deputy Collins left the residence and attempted to locate the vehicle matching the description. He met a vehicle matching the description on US Hwy 421 South in the Gray hawk area and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle on Jackson County High School Road. Both Nathaniel Muncy and the missing juvenile were located in the vehicle and Chief Sizemore responded to assist Deputy Collins.
Chief Sizemore escorted the juvenile out of the vehicle and placed her into Deputy Collin’s vehicle while they continued the investigation> Chief Sizemore informed Deputy Collins that it was his understanding that the two parties had been in a relationship for an unknown amount of time and that Muncy had taken the juvenile from her residence to his on this date without parental consent. The parents had told Chief Sizemore that they had made contact with Muncy several times and he had denied having any knowledge regarding the whereabouts of the juvenile at any point in time and that he had nothing to do with her disappearance. Deputy Collins placed Muncy under arrest for the charge of “custodial interference” and proceeded to McKee City Hall for further questioning along with Chief Sizemore. Throughout the questioning, Muncy openly stated that in the past he had stayed at the residence with the juvenile. Muncy stated that on multiple occasions the two had smoked marijuana together. While conducting a search of his vehicle (after the arrest) Deputy Collins discovered a suspected marijuana grinder, several empty THC cartridge boxes, and a suspected THC Vape pen.
On the initial stop, Deputy Collins received confirmation from KSP Post 7 that the vehicle being operated by Muncy was registered in his name, was not insured, and had expired registration tags. Muncy was unable to provide a registration receipt or proof of insurance.
Muncy was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with 1) custodial interference; 2) unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree, 3) no registration receipt, 4) failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, 5) failure to produce insurance card, 6) no registration plates, and 7) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Muncy appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court for arraignment. The traffic/vehicle related charges were dismissed without prejudice after Muncy provided the court with proof of registration and required insurance. Muncy entered a plea of “not guilty” on the remaining four (4) charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 05, 2023. Muncy was released on his own recognizance on the same day as his arrest. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court after due process has been provided.
