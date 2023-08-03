Farris VanWinkle

Farris VanWinkle, 62, of McKee, KY

It has been just a little over three years since the murder of Peggy VanWinkle. Peggy was 52 years old at the time of the crime. Her husband, Farris VanWinkle, 62, of McKee, KY was arrested and charged with her murder (along with several other crimes). The case is slowly making progress through the judicial system. This is proving to be a complicated case with a great deal on the line for the victim’s family and friends as well as the accused defendant. Judge Oscar Gayle House scheduled a competency hearing for this week to determine the mental state of Farris VanWinkle before the case goes any further. 

One of the most fundamental rights in the United States is the right to a fair trial. But to receive a just trial, the person charged with a crime has to be able to comprehend that a trial is taking place and must be able to put up a defense.

Peggy VanWinkle was 52 years old when she was murdered in July 2020