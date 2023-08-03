It has been just a little over three years since the murder of Peggy VanWinkle. Peggy was 52 years old at the time of the crime. Her husband, Farris VanWinkle, 62, of McKee, KY was arrested and charged with her murder (along with several other crimes). The case is slowly making progress through the judicial system. This is proving to be a complicated case with a great deal on the line for the victim’s family and friends as well as the accused defendant. Judge Oscar Gayle House scheduled a competency hearing for this week to determine the mental state of Farris VanWinkle before the case goes any further.
One of the most fundamental rights in the United States is the right to a fair trial. But to receive a just trial, the person charged with a crime has to be able to comprehend that a trial is taking place and must be able to put up a defense.
A person found incompetent cannot go to trial or enter into a plea agreement in Kentucky. If a defendant is found incompetent to stand trial, the court can order the person involuntarily hospitalized in a state mental institution for a time if the criminal charges against the defendant are first dismissed. Kentucky defines incompetency to stand trial as: "lack of capacity to appreciate the nature and consequences of the proceedings against one, or to participate rationally in one's own defense" as the result of mental illness, intellectual disability or low IQ.
A person who is found to be competent can still be mentally ill, and mental illness is not always a defense against a criminal charge. While a person can be found not guilty by reason of insanity, mentally ill defendants can be found guilty and sentenced to prison with the caveat that they receive psychological treatment while incarcerated.
Background to the Alleged Crime
The investigation into the murder of Peggy VanWinkle started as a call placed a little after midnight on Sunday morning (July 19th, 2020) to the Jackson County Central Dispatch with concerns about a mother that wasn’t responding to phone calls. At around 2:00 A.M. Jackson County Deputy JR Weaver and Jamie Strong (Director, Jackson County Emergency Management) arrived to execute a simple “welfare check” to see if everything was okay. What they discovered was nothing short of a nightmare. Human remains were discovered at the residence on Hwy 2004 and the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was subsequently contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 AM. KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered Peggy VanWinkle, 52 years old of McKee, KY deceased. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner, and her remains have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.
The initial investigation indicated the victim and her husband, Farris VanWinkle, 61 years old of McKee, KY had been involved in a dispute, when Farris allegedly retrieved a firearm and fatally shot his wife. According to the uniform citation obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office the shooting occurred between 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Saturday July 18, 2020. The citation continues saying that, “after shooting and killing her, he cut her body into pieces and burned parts of her body. Farris D. VanWinkle admitted he did this in an interview.”
As a result, Farris VanWinkle was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Detention Center. He has been charged with Murder, Abuse of Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Persistent Felony Offender II. He was initially being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond. Farris appeared before a judge in District Court for arraignment on the alleged charges where he entered a plea of “not guilty”. The court ruled that bail credit was denied and the cash bond maintained at $1,000,000. The court also ruled that Farris represented a “flight risk.
Paul Hays was serving as Jackson County Sheriff at the time of the crime and was disturbed by what he found at the scene. “I have been in law enforcement for a long time and this has really shaken me to the core,” former Sheriff Hays reported. Not only was the crime gruesome but, in addition, Peggy was an outstanding human being with a lot of love and friends in the community. She took care of disabled adults. She had three currently staying with her at the time of her murder. Initially, law enforcement was afraid of what may have happened to them as well. However, the investigation revealed that Peggy’s daughter had taken them to Berea earlier on Saturday.
Peggy had worked at the Jackson County Detention Center from June 2018 until March 2020. Jailer Brian Gabbard said, “Peggy was a wonderful human being. She lived, not for herself, but for her family and everyone and anyone she came in contact with. At the Jail she was loved by fellow employees and the inmates as well. She will be missed by her family, her former employees, and the entire community.”
Peggy was loved so much by the folks at the Jackson County Detention Center that housing her alleged murderer was simply too heart wrenching and difficult. As a result, Farris VanWinkle was transferred to the Clay County Detention Center on Monday, July 20, 2020. VanWinkle remains in custody at the Clay County Detention Center with no bond.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Coroner's Office. As with any case at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until found guilty by the court.
