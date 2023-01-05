Utility Tax Exemption

 Starting Sunday, January 01, 2023 Kentuckians will see sales tax on more than three dozen new goods and services. While residents will pay less in income tax in 2023, many things are now included in the current 6% sales tax to offset that loss in state revenue.

House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently pay $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would pay $2,700.

