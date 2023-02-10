A new grant from the Kentucky Arts Council will encourage communities across the commonwealth to hire Kentucky performing artists as part of their annual programming.
The Performing Artists Directory-Touring Grant is open to small and medium-sized nonprofit arts organizations as well as local community and government organizations, such as parks, nursing homes, community centers and substance abuse recovery centers.
Organizations can apply for up to $3,000 to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individuals or groups from the arts council’s Performing Artists Directory. The directory is an adjudicated roster of Kentucky performing artists that serves as a resource for identifying artists for performance bookings and projects. Artists in the directory include individual artists, companies or groups in dance, theater, music and storytelling who have an established professional performance history.
“This grant will allow the immense talent represented in the Performing Artists Directory to join forces with the commitment to creativity demonstrated by a variety of arts, service and civic organizations across the state,” said Chris Cathers, Arts Council executive director. “We hope that Performing Artists-Touring Grants will allow Kentucky audiences to enjoy performances they might not otherwise get to experience, and that they will encourage groups to think creatively about how they program performances.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.