Last Wednesday (May 25, 2022) former 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court before Judge Robert E. Wier in London. Goforth admitted to health care fraud and a financial crime committed in association with a pharmacy he owned in Manchester, Clay County, KY called Hometown Pharmacy. Goforth admitted that the pharmacy billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for prescriptions that customers did not pick up. The medication could then be put back into the stock inventory and sold again.
During the time Goforth owned Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester, he also owned pharmacies in McKee and Whitley City, Kentucky. According to the plea agreement, over the years, Goforth began to notice that his Manchester pharmacy was far more profitable on a per patient basis than were his other two locations.
Although Goforth occasionally served his Manchester pharmacy as a fill-in pharmacist, since the opening of Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester, the Defendant delegated the day-to-day operation of the pharmacy to a "pharmacist in charge" who was responsible for managing staff, handling patient affairs, filling and overseeing prescriptions, inventory, billing, and overall store profitability. Indeed, the Defendant paid the pharmacist in charge substantial bonuses based upon store profitability.
In 2015, the exact dates unknown, Goforth began to hear rumors that the pharmacist in charge of his Manchester pharmacy was boosting profits by failing to reverse bills for prescriptions that were never picked up by patients. Not long thereafter, in late-December 2015, an investigator with the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy told Goforth that they had reason to believe that the pharmacist in charge of Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester was committing health care fraud by failing to reverse bills for, and reshelve, medications that patients ultimately failed to pick up. The upshot of the conversation was that the investigator strongly suspected, based upon several sources of information, that (1) the pharmacist in charge was causing federal health care programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to be fraudulently billed for medications that patients never received and (2) the pharmacy was multiplying profits by purchasing a dosage unit once but effectively selling it multiple times via the fraudulent reshelving of medications and non-reversal of bills for no-show pickups.
Goforth subsequently conducted his own review, which corroborated that Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester was fraudulently billing for medications that patients never received. Rather than taking additional steps to stop and remedy the improper billing. According to the plea agreement Goforth effectively did nothing other than having the pharmacist in charge and other staff members sign a self-serving acknowledgement to the effect that they were not committing any fraud and would not do so in the future.
Aware that fraud was occurring at Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester, Goforth not only failed to intervene to meaningfully stop it, he, through inaction and willful blindness, failed to investigate and ultimately knowingly permitted the fraud to continue up until the time he sold the Manchester pharmacy in late-September 2016.
Goforth conceded in the court agreement that approximately $2,700,000 in excess billing occurred over the life of his ownership of Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester and that approximately $1,350,000 of that overbilling occurred during the time frame when he was on notice of the issue but intentionally took steps to avoid actual knowledge of the extent of the fraud. Goforth further conceded that Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester's payor mix was generally 70 percent government payors (i.e., chiefly Medicare and Medicaid) and 30 percent cash or private insurance, meaning that after he was on notice of the fraud, federal healthcare programs were falsely billed approximately $945,000.
After becoming aware of the reshelving scheme, Goforth acknowledged that he understood that the proceeds of the scheme were being deposited into Hometown Pharmacy of Manchester's operating account. Armed with that knowledge, Goforth nevertheless caused a payment on September 28, 2016, from the operating account in the amount of approximately $17,000 to be made to pay for his purchase of a tractor from Meade Tractor in London, Kentucky.
"I knew that it was wrong and I'm here to own up to that and take responsibility for my actions," Goforth reportedly told Judge Wier.
Goforth entered a guilty plea on two charges or counts. Count 1 was considered “Health Care Fraud” and Count 2 was considered “Engaging in Monetary Transaction in Property Derived from Specific Unlawful Activity”. The statutory punishments for both of the counts that Goforth pleaded guilty to is imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss (for Count l) or twice the value of the criminally derived property (for Count 2), whichever is greater, and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.
According to the plea agreement restitution will also need to be paid. The plea agreement states, “Pursuant to U.S.S.G. § 5El.l and 18 U.S.C. § 3663A, restitution is $2,700,000. The parties agree that the total restitution figure should be divided as follows: (1) $1,283,040 to Medicare; (2) $498,960 to the Kentucky Medicaid program; and (3) $918,000 to private insurers, which shall be allocated as follows: (i) 293,760 to Caremark; (ii) $284,580 to Aetna, Inc.; (iii) $201,960 to Humana Inc.; (iv) $110,160 to Express Scripts; and (v) $27,540 to Optum, Inc.
Goforth agreed to waive the right to appeal the guilty plea and conviction. Goforth also agreed to waive the right to appeal any determination made by the Court at sentencing with the sole exception that Goforth retained the right to appeal any aspect of the sentence if the length of the term of imprisonment exceeds 37 months.
Goforth further agreed to forfeiture in the form of a money judgment in the amount of $1,800,000. The Defendant agrees that this sum represents forfeitable proceeds the Goforth obtained in the course of the offense.
Goforth told the court that he understands and agrees that he will be excluded for a minimum of 5 years from participation in Medicare, Medicaid, and all other Federal health care programs as defined in 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(f). Federal health care programs will not pay for items or services billed by entities in which he participates, in any capacity. This prohibition applies not only to Goforth but also anyone who employs or contracts with Goforth, and any hospital or other provider where Goforth provides services.
The sentencing hearing for this case is scheduled for September 20, 2022. Goforth is also scheduled for a trial in Laurel County on unrelated state charges of strangulation in early August. Goforth allegedly strangled his wife with an ethernet cord in April 2020 prior to resigning his seat as 89th District State Representative.
