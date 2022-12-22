The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday night with a single item of business. The meeting mostly served as a Christmas Dinner for the outgoing members of City government as well as the formal swearing-in ceremony for the new, upcoming City Council. State Representative Timmy Truett did the honors of administering the oath of office for the new city council members. After the general election in November, the new McKee City Council will be composed of Dylan Harrison, Jewell Gabbard, Richard McMahon Waite, Joe McKinney, and Misty Morris. Because of the lack of interested candidates in the race for City Council, this still leaves one seat vacant to complete the six-seat council. Once the new council officially takes over at the beginning of the new year, one of the first items of business will be to have the council appoint the sixth and final member.
The 2022 General Election also ushered in a change in the office of Mayor with incumbent Mayor John Tompkins losing by a slim 3-vote margin to newly elected Michael Stidham. Stidham wasn’t sworn in at Monday’s event due to an inability of family members being able to attend. Mayor-Elect Stidham will, instead, be sworn in at a later date.
