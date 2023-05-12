Jamie Dale Tillery

Jamie Dale Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY

Two cases against Jamie D. Tillery, 40, of McKee, KY were scheduled for “Motion Hour” hearings in Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 02nd, 2023. Tillery has been charged in two separate indictments by a Grand Jury for sex-related crimes with a minor. The most recent allegations are contained in Indictment #22-CR-00035 (filed on August 02, 2022) for two counts of “Sexual Abuse, 1st degree” involving two separate instances. Tillery is accused of subjecting two different minors (less than 12 years of age) to sexual abuse by forcible compulsion when he touched their “privates” outside of their clothing in their bedrooms in December 2020. Judge House entered an order approving a motion for continuance and scheduled a jury trial for both cases for October 16, 2023. (The trial had been scheduled for June 26, 2023 prior to last week’s court hearing.)

Deborah “Debbie” Fay Hall, 65, of Annville, KY was indicted in the same indictment (Indictment #22-CR-00035 - filed on August 02, 2022) on two charges of “Criminal Complicity to Commit Sexual Abuse, 1stdegree” when, “with the intention of promoting or facilitating the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, she aided, counseled, or attempted to aid Jamie D. Tillery in committing the offense of Sexual abuse, 1st degree in two separate instances, involving two different minors less than 12 years of age in December 2020.  Hall was released under her own recognizance from the Jackson County Detention Center on September 06, 2022. Hall is scheduled for a jury trial on June 26, 2023. 

Tags

Recommended for you