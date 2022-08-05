Although the rainy weather has caused some delays, the Kentucky Transportation Department is making great progress on the Jackson County High School Turn-Lane Project. This was a collaborative effort between the Jackson County Board of Education and the Kentucky Transportation Department. Both parties have worked on this important project diligently, for some time.
The Jackson County Board of Education completed the required Kentucky Department of Education process and approved the deed, easement, memorandum of understanding, etc., at the August 17, 2021 board meeting. The project will make access to the Jackson County High School, the Jackson County ATC, Continuing Education and the JCHS Athletic Complex much safer for students, staff and everyone.
