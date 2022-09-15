IMG_1100.jpeg

 During the Jackson County Fiscal Court regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 the court approved a request from Jackson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong to use America Rescue Plan Act Funds to purchase a 6X6 SIDE-BY-SIDE with a wench. Mr. Strong explained that a 6X6 is needed in order to accommodate a stretcher in case an emergency rescue involves an injured party that must be transported out of a remote location. There needs to be ample room to secure a stretcher on the vehicle for transport. This rescue 6X6 would be available to any Jackson County agency that may have a need for the emergency vehicle. 

On August 23, 2022 the Side X Side was picked up from the dealership. The following Saturday (August 27, 2022) it proved its utility when it was utilized to transport a patient from another Side X Side accident in the Raccoon area, to the Landing Zone for med-evac at Sand Gap Ballpark. 

