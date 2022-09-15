During the Jackson County Fiscal Court regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 the court approved a request from Jackson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong to use America Rescue Plan Act Funds to purchase a 6X6 SIDE-BY-SIDE with a wench. Mr. Strong explained that a 6X6 is needed in order to accommodate a stretcher in case an emergency rescue involves an injured party that must be transported out of a remote location. There needs to be ample room to secure a stretcher on the vehicle for transport. This rescue 6X6 would be available to any Jackson County agency that may have a need for the emergency vehicle.
On August 23, 2022 the Side X Side was picked up from the dealership. The following Saturday (August 27, 2022) it proved its utility when it was utilized to transport a patient from another Side X Side accident in the Raccoon area, to the Landing Zone for med-evac at Sand Gap Ballpark.
On Sept. 8, 2022 the Jackson County Emergency Management personnel used the new vehicle to search for a missing person in the 8 Mile area, who had been deer scouting in the Daniel Boone National Forest. Director Strong reported, “We used it to ride trails to attempt to locate the gentleman and also to insert searchers in off-road areas.”
Strong also relayed that the responders that have used the vehicle and been around the machine have really liked it and are confident in its abilities to provide enhanced coverage to the citizens and visitors of Jackson County’s wilderness areas.
When the advanced 6X6 Side by Side is considered in tandem with the well-trained personnel at Jackson County Emergency Management, the local law enforcement officers, the well-trained volunteer fire and rescue departments and the Cumberland Valley Mounted Search and Rescue team the citizens in Jackson County have an incredible search and rescue service available to them in case the unexpected need ever arises. The community is very thankful for the dedication and commitment from all these agencies and volunteers for their civil service and help keeping us and our families safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.