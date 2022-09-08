SWOT Analysis.JPG

As part of the SWOT Analysis serving to guide the upcoming Jackson County Strategic Plan citizen leaders were asked to identify 1) Strengths, 2) Weaknesses, 3) Opportunities and Threats

The Jackson County Development Association is sponsoring a series of “Listening Sessions” at strategic locations within Jackson County (Annville, Sand Gap, and McKee). All residents of Jackson County were welcome and encouraged to attend one of three (or all three if desired) strategic planning listening sessions. The “listening sessions” are meant to provide an opportunity for each “Citizen Leader” to have their voice heard while discussing the where, what, when, and how they see the future of our communities taking shape in the future.

The next session will be this Thursday, September 8th from 6pm to 8pm at the PRTC Conference Center in McKee, KY.  This will be the fifth session of this process and my hope is that we can briefly revisit the emerging themes from our previous meetings and move in to the direction setting process for the plan.  The meeting will draw from the listening sessions, the SWOT, and the data we discussed last meeting to begin articulating our vision, broad goals and capturing how to leverage elements from the SWOT to help us accomplish our goals and ultimately achieve our vision.

