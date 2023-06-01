On May 29th, 2023 around 1:40 PM Chief Deputy Zach Bryant received a call regarding an alleged domestic altercation occurring along Hwy 290 near McKee, KY. Chief Deputy Bryant was located on the other side of the county and relayed the information to McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore. When Chief Sizemore arrived at the scene he found the owner of the residence, Billy Lakes, sitting outside near the driveway. Mr. Lakes advised that Jeramie Neeley, 34, of McKee, KY had been out all night long and when he came home he was “wild”. Lakes advised that they had been in a serious verbal argument and was concerned. According to the uniform citation (#DU91902), Chief Sizemore located Neeley about 150 yards away in the woods. When the two saw one another Neeley began yelling and cussing Chief Sizemore saying he knew this was a “set-up”. Mr. Neeley kept trying to encourage Chief Sizemore to “come get him in the woods”. Chief Sizemore informed Neeley that he was just trying to figure out what was going on. After about 10 minutes of the back-and-forth Neeley came don yelling, cussing, and screaming at Mr. Lakes. Mr. Neeley stated that he wanted to go get his stuff from the hood of a near-by truck. When Chief Sizemore advised Neeley to go ahead and start walking he became even more irate. At this time, Chief Deputy Bryant arrived at the scene and Chief Sizemore placed Neeley under arrest. They proceeded to walk to the truck where Neeley claimed he had stuff to get. Lying on the hood of the truck was $202 in cash bills, Neeley’s wallet, and a small bag of a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The unform citation reports that Mr. Neeley could not speak plainly and his body mannerisms were consistent with someone who had recently ingested methamphetamine. He was observed sweating extremely even with a AC Unit blowing directly on him. Neeley was described as having no concept of time or reality, as he kept referencing things from the past but would then try to fit them into the current situation. Mr. Neeley was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), 2) disorderly conduct, 2nddegree, and 3) possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Neeley is being held in custody under a $2,500 cash bond while awaiting arraignment on the charges. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court.
