Kayla Nunn, 34, of Gray Hawk, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (July 10, 2023) for arraignment in Case #23-F-00122. On July 09, 2023 Chief Deputy Zach Bryant received a call of a female subject driving a stolen truck (1997 blue Ford) on Nunn Road. Deputy Bryant observed the vehicle driving on Lower Adkinstown Road and he attempted to stop the vehicle using his emergency equipment but the vehicle failed to stop.
The driver turned left onto US Hwy 421S and headed north at speeds of 35-40 mph. After approximately 5 miles the driver turned right into a parking spot where they stopped. Deputy Bryant ordered the driver out of the vehicle and she refused to comply. Deputy Bryant assisted the driver to the ground where he placed her into custody. The truck Nunn was driving had been reported as stolen out of Madison County on the same day as the arrest.
