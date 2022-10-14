Cheyenne John, Community Engagement Specialist and representatives from the KCEOC Community Action Partnership met with Mayor John Tompkins and County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard last Friday to secure signatures proclaiming October 2022 as “Head Start Awareness Month”.
Head Start was established in 1965 as an initiative of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty”. Head Start is a Federal Program for pregnant mothers and children age birth to five years of age that takes a holistic approach to helping children and families become school ready. To achieve its goals, Head Start provides not only for the educational and exceptional needs of the child, but also for their social, psychological health, and nutritional requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.