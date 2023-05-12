On May 05th, 2023 around 10:00 AM Deputy Chris Collins was responding to a theft complaint when he observed a gray 2008 Dodge Avenger parked at the entrance of an abandoned asphalt plant on Hwy 89 South. Deputy Collins observed a single male occupant seated in the driver’s seat. The deputy turned his patrol vehicle around and made contact with the male. According to the uniform citation (#EH81318), immediately upon approaching the driver’s window (which was down) Deputy Collins detected the strong odor of marijuana. The male identified himself as Shane Harrison, 50, of McKee, Ky and told the deputy that he was “just about to smoke a bowl of marijuana.” Deputy Collins asked Harrison to exit the vehicle and began a search of his person. Deputy Collins located a small plastic container in Harrison’s front pants pocket that contained a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. In a black pouch hanging from a knife sheath on Harrison’s left hip Deputy Collins located a marijuana grinder and a marijuana pipe. Sheriff Daniel Isaacs was also on the scene and provided assistance conducting a search around the driver’s compartment of Harrison’s vehicle. Sheriff Isaacs located four (4) more plastic containers that all contained individual amounts of marijuana. Sheriff Isaacs also located a small green aluminum canister inside the vehicle that contained a plastic baggie with a crystal substance inside suspected to be methamphetamine. In the back seat of the vehicle, Sheriff Isaacs discovered another marijuana pipe that had marijuana loaded inside it. Deputy Collins placed Harrison under arrest. Afterwards, he spoke with Sheriff Isaacs who explained that he located the containers of marijuana and the suspected methamphetamine inside a black jacket in the front seat of Harrison’s vehicle. Sheriff Isaacs also located $105 in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle which Harrison had in his lap when Deputy Collins initially made contact with him.
Harrison was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Harrison was held in custody under an unsecured $5,000 bond. Harrison was released from custody on May 08, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.