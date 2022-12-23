Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday

In a press release at the beginning of this week, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu and reported six new, flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the past week. This toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season. The prior record was established during the 2019-2020 flu season, when six children died of influenza.

None of the children who died in the current influenza season had received a flu shot, according to the Department for Public Health.

