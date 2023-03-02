Mariah Carter

Mariah Carter, 24, of Corbin, KY

Mariah Carter, 24, of Corbin, KY appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House last week for a scheduled jury trial in Case #19-CR-00043. A Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Carter on July 02, 2019. The grand jury indictment stated that on two separate occasions (once on April 07, 2019 and a second time on April 10, 2019) Carter allegedly committed the offense of Assault, 1st degree when she intentional caused physical injury to a very young child (the identity of the minor child is withheld to protect privacy). 

Carter was originally arrested by KSP Trooper Allen on April 17, 2019 where she was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and held in custody on a $25,000 cash bond. Carter was released after this arrest on April 22, 2019.

