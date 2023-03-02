Mariah Carter, 24, of Corbin, KY appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House last week for a scheduled jury trial in Case #19-CR-00043. A Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Carter on July 02, 2019. The grand jury indictment stated that on two separate occasions (once on April 07, 2019 and a second time on April 10, 2019) Carter allegedly committed the offense of Assault, 1st degree when she intentional caused physical injury to a very young child (the identity of the minor child is withheld to protect privacy).
Carter was originally arrested by KSP Trooper Allen on April 17, 2019 where she was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and held in custody on a $25,000 cash bond. Carter was released after this arrest on April 22, 2019.
As a result of a plea agreement, Carter entered a plea of “guilty” to an amended charge. The charge of assault, 1st degree was amended to a charge of assault, 2nd degree and Carter pled guilty to the amended charge. As part of the agreement, the second charge of “Assault, 1st degree” was dismissed by the Commonwealth.
According to the Kentucky Revised Statute 508.010 “Assault in the first degree” is defined as:
508.010 Assault in the first degree.
(1) A person is guilty of assault in the first degree when:
(a) He intentionally causes serious physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument; or
(b) Under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another and thereby causes serious physical injury to another person.
(2) Assault in the first degree is a Class B felony.
According to the Kentucky Revised Statute 508.020 “Assault in the second degree” is defined as:
508.020 Assault in the second degree.
(1) A person is guilty of assault in the second degree when:
(a) He intentionally causes serious physical injury to another person; or
(b) He intentionally causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument; or
(c) He wantonly causes serious physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.
(2) Assault in the second degree is a Class C felony.
One key difference is that Assault, 1st degree is considered a Class B felony; whereas, Assault, 2nd degree is considered a lesser Class C felony.
Subsequent to the guilty plea, Judge Oscar Gayle House ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 06, 2023.
