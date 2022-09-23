IMG_3899.JPG

The case involving Michael Aaron Gregory, 39, of McKee, KY was recently back in court before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a pretrial conference.

Michael Aaron Gregory, 39, of McKee, KY

At the end of the hearing Judge House scheduled a pre-trial hearing for October 04th, 2022. Gregory was arrested after a Grand Jury handed down an indictment (#21-CR-80) on October 12, 2021. The indictment charged Gregory with four (4) alleged crimes: 1) burglary, 3rd degree, 2) possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3) criminal mischief, 1st degree, and 4) theft by unlawful taking over $500. 

