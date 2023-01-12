A warrant for the arrest of Dustin Bowles, 28, of McKee, KY has been issued by Judge Allen B. Roberts. Bowles was scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing associated with his arrest in November 2022. Jackson County Deputy Zack Bryant was called to the scene on Joe Adkins Road on November 10, 2022 around 5:00 PM in reference to a male and female in an argument at a residence. While on route to the scene, Deputy Bryant was advised that the male had busted the windshield and the driver’s side window out of a vehicle and the female involved had been cut by the busted glass.
When Deputy Bryant arrived on the scene he located Dustin Bowles walking on Joe Adkins Road. The deputy made contact with Bowles and started to talk. According to the uniform citation, Bowles was “manifestly under the influence and became aggressive.” Bowles was placed under arrest and he began to resist. While placing Bowles in the passenger seat of the cruiser Bowles “laid back in the seat and kicked” Deputy Bryant in the right leg. Deputy Bryant was able to close the door and secure Bowles in his patrol vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.