Pamela Lee Sizemore, 43 of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for arraignment for alleged assault, 2nd degree. According to the uniform citation (#EH81324) Deputy C. Collins responded to Jackson Valley Apartments on May 20th, 2023 after Jackson County Dispatch received a call reporting a fight in progress. When Deputy Collins arrived at the scene he first spoke with Pamela Sizemore. Sizemore stated that she entered the apartment of her nephew, Aaron Gabbard, and asked Mary McIntosh (who also lives in the apartment) to get out because Gabbard wanted her out. Sizemore claimed that McIntosh charged her when she entered the apartment and she pushed her back off her. Sizemore maintained that Gabbard still wanted McIntosh out of the apartment.
Deputy Collins then went to the apartment and established contact with McIntosh. The deputy reported that when McIntosh opened the door he immediately noticed physical injury on McIntosh’s face and blood on her chest, shirt, torso, arms, and legs. McIntosh stated that Sizemore caused her injuries. McIntosh also informed the deputy that she was pregnant.
Deputy Collins detained Sizemore and proceeded to speak with Mr. Gabbard. Gabbard stated that he asked McIntosh to leave after she told him that she was pregnant. Gabbard said he then went and spoke with his aunt, Pamela Sizemore, and asked her to come with him while he asked McIntosh to leave once again. Deputy Collins reported that he learned at this time that McIntosh had been living in the apartment with Gabbard for at least a month. A verbal argument ensued which escalated into a physical altercation between Sizemore and McIntosh. Gabbard stated that during the altercation he saw Sizemore pick up a small hammer from the counter and either throw it or swing it and hit McIntosh. The hammer was found near a doorway to the bedroom. Both Sizemore and McIntosh allege that the other party started the fight. Deputy Collins reported that based on Gabbard’s statement and the fact that McIntosh clearly had physical injuries, he placed Sizemore under arrest. The deputy gathered the hammer as evidence after photographing the scene. When he spoke again with McIntosh, she stated that she wasn’t sure what Sizemore hit her with but she was positive it was Sizemore who caused her injuries. McIntosh also stated that she passed out for a short period of time after being hit. McIntosh was transported from the scene to the hospital in London, KY.
Sizemore was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with assault, 2nd degree.
At the arraignment hearing on Monday Sizemore entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charge. Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled that Sizemore was a “danger to self or others” and set her bond at $25,000 cash. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 01, 2023.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
