Pamela Sizemore (aka Pamela Wagers), 43, of Annville, KY

Pamela Lee Sizemore, 43 of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for arraignment for alleged assault, 2nd degree. According to the uniform citation (#EH81324) Deputy C. Collins responded to Jackson Valley Apartments on May 20th, 2023 after Jackson County Dispatch received a call reporting a fight in progress. When Deputy Collins arrived at the scene he first spoke with Pamela Sizemore. Sizemore stated that she entered the apartment of her nephew, Aaron Gabbard, and asked Mary McIntosh (who also lives in the apartment) to get out because Gabbard wanted her out. Sizemore claimed that McIntosh charged her when she entered the apartment and she pushed her back off her. Sizemore maintained that Gabbard still wanted McIntosh out of the apartment. 

Deputy Collins then went to the apartment and established contact with McIntosh. The deputy reported that when McIntosh opened the door he immediately noticed physical injury on McIntosh’s face and blood on her chest, shirt, torso, arms, and legs. McIntosh stated that Sizemore caused her injuries. McIntosh also informed the deputy that she was pregnant. 

