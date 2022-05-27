LTC(R) Stephen H. Whitaker presents presents private Tony M. Hollin of the Jackson County High School Army JROTC the Kentucky National Guard Junior ROTC Distinguished Cadet Medal on behalf of Staff Sergeant Houston Anglin of the Kentucky National Guard.The Kentucky National Guard Junior ROTC Distinguished Cadet Medal is awarded to the top Junior ROTC Cadet from each High School JROTC program within the Commonwealth of Kentucky each academic year.
The Kentucky National Guard Junior ROTC Distinguished Cadet Medal is a pewter medal with the Minuteman superimposed on the raised image of the State of Kentucky with the words – Kentucky National Guard Achievement – inscribed around the medal. The ribbon is navy blue with five 1/8-inch vertical gold stripes.
During his four years at Jackson County High School Private Hollin has maintained a 3.5 grade point average. Private is currently the Raider Commander of the Generals Battalion.
In addition to leading the raider company Private Hollin is an active member of the Battalion varsity rifle team. Private Hollin has participated in numerous competitions as a member of the raider and rifle platoons including the Eastern Kentucky University Raider Challenge, Clay County Raider and Rifle Challenge, Montgomery County “Indian Challenge”, Blue Grass Rifle League, Whitley County Raider Competition, SGM Paul M. Gray Rifle Competition at Fort Knox, and Boonsboro Raider Challenge. Tony is also a graduate of the Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge, JCLC.
Private Hollin has earned over 310 community service hours providing host support to numerous organizations within the community, participating in the Homecoming parade, Jackson County Health Fest working with Elementary and Middle School Students, Patriots Day, Veterans Day Ceremonies, Wounded Warrior Events, as well as teaching the Eddie the Eagle Gun Safe Program to Elementary school students in Jackson County.
Private Hollin enlisted last year in the Kentucky National Guard and has already completed basic training during the summer of 2021. Upon graduation Private Hollin is scheled to attend his Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee , Virginia. Upon completition of his training Tony plans on attending EKU and pursuing a degree and commissioning as an officer into active service. Tony is the son of Lynn Goins of Annville, Kentucky. Cadet Hollin is an outstanding young man and leader and is very deserving of this honor. Congratulations Tony and good luck in your future endeavors.
