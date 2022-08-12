Eugene Truett

Eugene Truett, 74, of McKee, KY

Eugene Truett, 74, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday. Truett is facing charges of Burglary, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree, and criminal mischief, 1st degree. The hearing was held and Judge Roberts determined that probable cause had been found regarding the charges. The case was subsequently bound over to a grand jury for consideration and possible indictment(s). The court recognized Mr. Truett to appear in Circuit Court on October 04, 2022 to answer any possible indictments handed down by the grand jury. 

Truett was arrested on April 27, 2022 by City of McKee Police Officer J.R. Weaver. On that day Officer Weaver responded to a residence on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY after he received a report of an active burglary in progress. Officer Weaver arrived at the scene at approximately 8:31 PM and observed Mr. Truett standing in front of a shattered glass storm door and a busted front main entry door. 

