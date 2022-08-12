Eugene Truett, 74, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday. Truett is facing charges of Burglary, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree, and criminal mischief, 1st degree. The hearing was held and Judge Roberts determined that probable cause had been found regarding the charges. The case was subsequently bound over to a grand jury for consideration and possible indictment(s). The court recognized Mr. Truett to appear in Circuit Court on October 04, 2022 to answer any possible indictments handed down by the grand jury.
Truett was arrested on April 27, 2022 by City of McKee Police Officer J.R. Weaver. On that day Officer Weaver responded to a residence on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY after he received a report of an active burglary in progress. Officer Weaver arrived at the scene at approximately 8:31 PM and observed Mr. Truett standing in front of a shattered glass storm door and a busted front main entry door.
Officer Weaver spoke with the victim, Nicole Kerr (the tenant of the vandalized residence). Kerr had been at the residence for approximately one week. She told Officer Weaver that Truett came to the apartment very agitated demanding that she “get out” of the residence before grabbing a cinder block and busting into the apartment. Kerr told Officer Weaver that Truett then pulled a gun on her (stainless steel North American Arms .22 long rifle 5-shot revolver) before throwing her belongings out the door while she was on the phone to the Jackson County Dispatch. Christine Rainville, (Nicole Kerr’s mother) was a witness to the burglary and gave a written statement detailing the incident.
While Officer Weaver was conducting his investigation, he asked Mr. Truett about the incident. Officer Weaver reported that Mr. Truett openly admitted to breaking into the residence by taking a cinder block and breaking through both doors to gain entry. Truett was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree, and criminal mischief, 1st degree. His bond was set at $10,000 cash. Truett was released on bond on April 30, 2022. As in all cases at this stage of the judicial process, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.