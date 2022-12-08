Mark William Anderson.gif

Mark William Anderson, 48, of Tyner, KY

Mark William Anderson, 48, of Tyner, KY and Haley Brisack, 18, of Tyner, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (December 05, 2022) for preliminary hearings. Both had previously appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts (on Monday, November 28, 2022) for arraignment on charges of alleged incest where in separate actions by the court Anderson (Case #22-F-00121) and Brisack (Case #22-F-00120) both entered pleas of “not guilty” to the allegations.

During the preliminary hearing(s) on Monday, Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled that probable cause had been found in both cases and the cases were bound over to the Grand Jury for consideration. It is important to note that in accordance with state law (KRS 510.010), the fact that the relationship may have been consensual and between two adults has no bearing on the charge.

