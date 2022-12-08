Mark William Anderson, 48, of Tyner, KY and Haley Brisack, 18, of Tyner, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (December 05, 2022) for preliminary hearings. Both had previously appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts (on Monday, November 28, 2022) for arraignment on charges of alleged incest where in separate actions by the court Anderson (Case #22-F-00121) and Brisack (Case #22-F-00120) both entered pleas of “not guilty” to the allegations.
During the preliminary hearing(s) on Monday, Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled that probable cause had been found in both cases and the cases were bound over to the Grand Jury for consideration. It is important to note that in accordance with state law (KRS 510.010), the fact that the relationship may have been consensual and between two adults has no bearing on the charge.
In accordance with KRS 530.020, Incest is considered a Class C felony if the act is committed by consenting adults. KRS 530.020 states that “a person is guilty of incest when he or she has sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse, as defined in KRS 510.010, with a person whom he or she knows to be an ancestor, descendant, uncle, aunt, brother, or sister. The relationships referred to include blood relationships of either the whole or half-blood without regard to legitimacy, relationship of parent and child by adoption, relationship of stepparent and stepchild, and relationship of stepgrandparent and stepgrandchild.”
Deputy Bryant functioned as the affiant generating individual criminal complaints for both Anderson and Brisack. In the complaint against Anderson (Complaint #E05510004391800) Bryant stated that on November 11, 2022 Anderson had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse, as defined by KRS 510.010. The complaint alleges that Anderson violated this statute when he had sexual intercourse with his eighteen (18) year old stepdaughter. The complaint against Brisack (Complaint #E05510004391987) mirrors the allegations stated against Anderson with Brisack being accused of having sexual intercourse with her stepfather.
In addition to the allegation of incest, Anderson has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence. The complaint against Anderson alleges that he took the iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to his wife, Lillie Mae Madden, and busted the phone because she had videotaped Anderson in bed with his stepdaughter who is the daughter of Lillie Mae Madden.
Anderson remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond. During the preliminary hearing, Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled that Anderson should be considered a “danger to self or others”. Brisack was released from custody under her own recognizance. Both Anderson and Brisack were ordered to appear in Circuit Court on February 07th, 2023 to answer any indictment(s) coming forth from the Grand Jury.
As in all cases at this point of adjudication, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
