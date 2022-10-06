Ricky Glenn McQueen.gif

Ricky Glenn McQueen, 53, of McKee, KY

Ricky McQueen, 53, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a preliminary hearing. McQueen has been charged with allegedly shooting and murdering Billy Ray Isaacs. The hearing was held and Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found and established. Judge Roberts bound the case over to a Grand Jury for their consideration. McQueen was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any potential indictment coming from the Grand Jury.

Case Background

Billy Ray Isaacs.jpeg

Billy Ray Isaacs 

