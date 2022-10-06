Ricky McQueen, 53, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a preliminary hearing. McQueen has been charged with allegedly shooting and murdering Billy Ray Isaacs. The hearing was held and Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found and established. Judge Roberts bound the case over to a Grand Jury for their consideration. McQueen was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any potential indictment coming from the Grand Jury.
Case Background
According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Ricky Glenn McQueen was arrested at 2:00 a.m. on Monday September 19, 2022 by Kentucky State Police Trooper C. Bowling. The uniform citation (Control #DU61539) states that Kentucky State Police Post 7 was contacted by Trooper Brandon Scalf on Sunday. Trooper Scalf indicated he had been contacted by Ricky McQueen, 53, of McKee, KY. Mr. McQueen advised Trooper Scalf that he had “shot the “piece of s**t” and told him to send the coroner over to his house to get the body.”
Kentucky State Police Troopers subsequently arrived and made contact with Mr. McQueen. Troopers discovered the body of Billy Ray Isaacs just outside the front door of Mr. McQueen’s residence. A search warrant was obtained to search the residence.
Mr. McQueen informed the KSP Troopers that he shot Mr. Isaacs when he brought two weapons (rifle and pistol) into his residence and asked about his daughter’s phone. Mr. McQueen advised he stood up and fired a single shot at Mr. Isaacs with his Taurus .357 Magnum revolver.
Video footage from the residence shows Mr. Isaacs entering the residence with a 30-30 caliber rifle and a beer. Eight (8) minutes later the video doorbell shows Mr. Isaacs holding a cigarette and a cigarette lighter and appearing to be leaving the residence. Seconds later Mr. Isaacs was shot. Mr. Isaacs was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
The uniform citation filed by Trooper Bowling lists 5:00 PM as the time of the violation. Mr. McQueen was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with “murder”. Mr. McQueen is being held in custody under a $100,000 cash bond pending his next court appearance. As with any case at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
