According to Uniform Citation #EB20723 and Uniform Citation #EL07415, Sheriff Daniel Isaacs responded to a residence on L Russell Road approximately 12 miles north of McKee, Ky on August 08, 2023 because of drug trafficking complaints he had received in person. Upon arrival the front door of the single-wide trailer was open and Sheriff Isaacs observed Rhonda Pierce, 59, of McKee, KY and Bert Isaacs, 59, of McKee, KY sitting on a couch in the living room area.
They were seated approximately 10 feet from Sheriff Isaac’s location at the opening of the front door. To the left of Pierce, Sheriff Isaacs observed folded aluminum foil that had a burnt residue on it that he recognized as drug paraphernalia. AS Sheriff Isaacs stepped inside the residence he observed more aluminum foil sticking out of a partially open drawer that was also on the left of Pierce. Inside the drawer beside the foil, Sheriff Isaacs observed a small baggy that had a white powder substance inside. Sheriff Isaacs asked Pierce if the substance inside the baggy was methamphetamine and she responded that it couldn’t be meth because no one at the residence smokes meth. Sheriff Isaacs then asked Pierce if the substance inside the baggy was heroin and she did not say anything in response to that question. In total, beside Pierce, Sheriff Isaacs observed one small baggy containing a white powder suspected to be heroin, and 5 pieces of folded aluminum foil with a burnt residue. Seated directly to the right of Pierce was Bert Isaacs. To the right of Bert Isaacs, on a small table, were 3 altered ink pens with possible drug residue. Both Pierce and Isaacs stated that the white powder substance was not theirs.
