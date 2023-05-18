The community was recently invited to an outdoor recreation planning workshop. The event was held over a two-day period at the Jackson County Extension Conference Center.
Present at the meeting were the Jackson County Trail Town Committee, representatives from the City of McKee and Jackson County along with a number of Federal agency representatives. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission, and the Appalachian Regional Commission have selected McKee, KY as a community to receive planning assistance through the “Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program”, which aims to help communities enhance recreation opportunities and strengthen downtowns.
The objectives of the workshop included exploring the following topics: 1) Amplify and expand outdoor recreation opportunities, 2) Invigorate sustainable entrepreneurial opportunities, 3) Revitalize and build partnerships to improve downtown McKee, and 4) Brand McKee as a destination outdoor community and gateway to Kentucky’s Appalachian Region.
Judge Gabbard reported on the workshop saying, “We had a very productive Community meeting this week that was held this past Monday and Tuesday in McKee. This workshop helped us look into a recreation economy for rural communities. Recreation Economy for Rural Communities is a planning assistance program to help communities grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize their Main Streets. Sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the USDA Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission, and the Appalachian Regional Commission, the program has partnered with 35 communities across the country since 2020. Each community collaborates with a Planning Assistance Team and federal and state partners to convene a workshop, where local stakeholders come together to develop action plans to strengthen their downtowns and their outdoor recreation sectors. It was well attended by citizens and local groups from our County. I expect great things to come out of this meeting.”
