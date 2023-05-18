Recreation Economy for Rural Communities

An interagency team led the workshop brainstorming for opportunities to capitalize on a recreational-based economy

The community was recently invited to an outdoor recreation planning workshop. The event was held over a two-day period at the Jackson County Extension Conference Center. 

Present at the meeting were the Jackson County Trail Town Committee, representatives from the City of McKee and Jackson County along with a number of Federal agency representatives. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission, and the Appalachian Regional Commission have selected McKee, KY as a community to receive planning assistance through the “Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program”, which aims to help communities enhance recreation opportunities and strengthen downtowns.