Zackery Everett Paul, 38, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (July 31, 2023) for a pretrial conference in Case #23-F-00125. Paul had appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (July 17, 2023) for arraignment in the case. Paul was arrested on Saturday (07/15/23) when Deputy Billy Abner (JCSO #109) executed complaint warrant #E05510004554616. The warrant had been obtained earlier the same day as the arrest by Margaret Paul, who is the victim and also the defendant’s 83-year-old Grandmother. In the complaint Margaret Paul alleged that on July 13, 2023 Zackery Everett Paul attempted to take or exercise control over movable property when he attempted to take her purse and steal her checkbook to forge checks so that he could obtain money for drugs. During a struggle to take the purse he allegedly caused her to fall to the floor whereby she suffered a minor injury. During the altercation, Zackery Paul was allegedly screaming and cursing and intentionally placed Margaret Paul in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury. In addition, having no right to do so, or any reasonable ground to believe he had such a right, Zackery Paul allegedly intentionally or wantonly defaced, destroyed, or damaged property when he began to yell and curse and break antiques in the home belonging to his Grandmother. The complaint warrant states that the Defendant’s mother, Robin Paul, attempted to call 911 for help but Zackery Paul grabbed the phone and ripped the phone out of the wall causing an estimated damage (including the damaged belongings and damage to the home) of approximately $150.00. Margaret Paul was forced to leave her home and go to a neighbor’s home to call 911 for assistance.
Zackery Everett Paul was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) assault 4th degree Domestic Violence no visible injury; 2) criminal mischief, 3rd degree; 3) menacing; 4) attempted theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; and 5) attempted forgery, 2nd degree.
