On May 04th, 2023 Deputy Chris Collins responded to US Hwy 421 near Lunsford Hollow Road in an attempt to locate a suspicious male subject. Jackson County Dispatch had received a call reporting the suspicious male in the area and informed Deputy Collins that he was described as partially laying in the roadway, acting strange, and talking to himself. The caller described the subject as a heavy-set male, wearing dark pants and a black or gray sweat shirt with the hood up. When Deputy Collins arrived in the area he observed a male matching the description provided to Dispatch at the intersection of Hwy 421 and Azbill Road. Deputy Collins stooped and initiated contact. The man informed Deputy Collins that he had been riding his four-wheeler from his residence near Amos Baker Road before he stopped because his four-wheeler ran out of oil. He stated that he knew the people who lived in a house near-by and was trying to wake them up to borrow some oil. The subject identified himself as James Watkins, 53, and provided Deputy Collins with his Social Security Number. When the information was relayed to Dispatch, Deputy Collins was informed that Watkins had an active warrant for his arrest.
Subsequently, Deputy Collins placed Watkins under arrest. A search of Watkin’s person revealed a camo pouch in his left jacket pocket. Inside the pouch the officer located a black WeighMax brand digital scale, a roll of unused plastic bags, and a plastic bag tied in a knot containing a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The substance weighed approximately 4.45 grams. Also, inside Watkin’s pants pockets was located $71.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.