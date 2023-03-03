Deena Reid, 53, of London, KY appeared in District Court on Monday (February 27, 2023) for a preliminary hearing in Case #23-F-00003. Reid has been charged with two (2) counts of Burglary, 3rd degree stemming from an arrest made by Deputy C. Collins on January 03, 2003. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Collins, he responded to the Jackson Manor Nursing Home after Jackson County Dispatch received a call from Marvin Carpenter reporting a theft. When Deputy Collins arrived on the scene he spoke with Carpenter and his daughter, Kayla Abner. Abner explained that on December 05th, 2022 her storage unit on Hwy 3630 in the Bond area was broke into and multiple items were stolen. Some of the items included: a rocking chair, a kitchen table and chair set, and a Grandfather Clock. Abner explained that around the same time another storage unit at the same facility rented by Whitney Whitlock was also broken into. When Whitlock came to check on her storage unit and discovered it had been broken into, Abner stated that Whitlock witnessed Reid enter and remove items from Abner’s storage unit. Abner and Carpenter explained to Deputy Collins that they had security camera video of the theft taking place and in the video you can see Whitlock speak with Reid. Whitlock memorized part of the registration plate on the vehicle Reid was driving at the time. Abner was able to determine that the vehicle belonged to Jobie Gross, who is a resident at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home. Abner and Carpenter indicated that Reid was currently in the Nursing Home in Gross’ room.
Deputy Collins subsequently located Reid and during their conversation Reid admitted removing items from two (2) storage units around the beginning od December. However, she stated that she had purchased the items from a woman named Whitlock who was driving a silver or gray hatchback car. Reid described the items she removed as including Star Wars toys, and Pokemon Cards from one storage unit and a Grand Father Clock, a kitchen table and chair set, a rocking chair, a foot stool, and a green tackle box from another storage unit.
Deputy Collins went back outside and spoke with Abner and Carpenter again. Abner showed Deputy Collins security video from December 05, 2022 which showed a woman in a white Chevy Truck backing up to Abner’s storage unit and going inside the unit. Also, in the video, one can see Whitlock arrive in a gray hatchback car, speaking briefly with Reid, and then Reid left. According to Deputy Collins’ description of the video, while Reid was leaving one could clearly see a set of table and chairs in the back of the truck that Abner identified as stolen.
Whitney Whitlock arrived at the scene and spoke with Deputy Collins. Whitlock identified Reid as the woman she spoke with that day when she discovered her own storage unit had been broken into. Whitlock said that she asked Reid if her storage unit had been broken into while Reid was actually inside Abner’s storage unit. Whitlock alluded to getting the KSP involved. Whitlock said she was unaware that Reid was unlawfully inside Abner’s storage unit until she saw a Facebook Post made by Abner later. Whitlock said that after she told Reid that the police would be involved, Reid loaded the table and chairs on her truck and left.
After the interview with Whitlock and Abner, Deputy Collins located Reid and read her the Miranda Warning. Reid agreed to waive these rights and answer further questions. When asked what items Reid still had in her possession, Reid stated she had a Grand Father Clock, a rocking chair, and a foot stool from one storage unit and a box of toys from another unit.
After considering the security camera footage showing Whitlock speaking with the female identified as Reid and Reid admitting to removing items from two (2) storage units (items which matched those claimed as stolen), Reid was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of burglary, 3rd degree.
At the preliminary hearing on Monday, Reid waived the need for the hearing and stipulated that “probable cause” had been found. Judge Bailey-Lewis bound the case over to a grand jury. Reid was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on May 02, 2023 to answer any potential indictment handed down by the grand jury.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.