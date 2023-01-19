While on patrol on US Hwy 421 near the intersection of KY Hwy 89 South around 1:30 PM on January 11, 2023, KSP Trooper Scott Townsley (POST 7) observed a 2007 Silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound on US Hwy 421 with the hazard lights on. Trooper Townsley noted that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. When Trooper Townsley engaged his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the Malibu did not stop. Instead the vehicle kept traveling and passed two available pull off areas before coming to a stop just past a driveway on US Hwy 421. Trooper Townsley made contact with the driver, Reva Lunsford, 39, of McKee, KY. Trooper Townsley was assisted in the traffic stop by Sheriff Daniel Isaacs. Sheriff Isaacs asked for permission to search the vehicle and it was granted by the driver. Lunsford exited the vehicle. Trooper Townsley asked her if she had anything illegal on her person and she immediately removed three (3) pills from the front pocket of her sweatshirt. She stated (without being asked) that the pills were Loratab. Trooper Townsley asked when Lunsford had last taken one of the pills and she replied she had taken one around 5:30 AM. When asked by Trooper Townsley if she had taken any other drugs she informed him that she had taken methamphetamine the night before.
Trooper Townsley administered a field sobriety test on the scene. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has sanctioned three field sobriety tests: the horizontal gaze nystagmus (rapid, involuntary movement of the eyes), the one-leg stand and the walk-and-turn tests. Each of these is designed to measure a specific response or reflex that some researchers believe is compromised if a person has been drinking. For example, the horizontal gaze nystagmus test measures the involuntary jerking of an individual’s eye, which can be exacerbated if one is intoxicated. The one-leg stand and walk-and-turn tests are divided attention tests that measure both coordination and one’s ability to follow specific direction.
The uniform citation states that regarding the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, Lunsford showed equal pupil size and equal tracking. She did not show resting nystagmus. However, Trooper Townsley noted a lack of smooth pursuit present in both left and right eyes and a distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation in both eyes. Lunsford displayed 4 of 6 clues for the HGN test. Trooper Townsley also noted that Lunsford moved her head while following a stimulus.
The walk and turn test indicated that Lunsford could not maintain her balance during the instructions, did not touch heel to toe, stepped off the line and used her arms to balance. Lunsford also made an improper turn during the test and took an incorrect number of steps. Lunsford displayed 6 out of 8 clues on the walking and turning test. When instructed to place her “left” foot on an imaginary line, Lunsford placed her “right” foot on the imaginary line. In addition, when instructed to walk and count Lunsford did not count out loud. She stopped walking and then took twelve total steps.
For the “One Leg Stand” test Lunsford used her arms to maintain her balance and displayed 1 of the 4 clues for this test.
Lunsford was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, 1st offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified), and failure to wear seat belt.
Implied consent was read to Lunsford and she did not request to speak to an attorney and submitted to a sample of blood being drawn. Jackson County EMS attempted to draw blood with two attempts. EMS advised they were blowing veins. Lunsford did not request to have a separate test. The family was on the scene of the arrest and took possession of the vehicle with Lunsford’s permission.
The second person arrested during this stop was Christopher Spivey, 34, of McKee, KY. Sheriff Daniel Isaacs arrested Spivey. The details of Spivey’s arrest is contained in a separate story in this issue of the Jackson County Sun.
