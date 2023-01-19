Reva Lunsford

Reva Lunsford, 39, of McKee, KY

While on patrol on US Hwy 421 near the intersection of KY Hwy 89 South around 1:30 PM on January 11, 2023, KSP Trooper Scott Townsley (POST 7) observed a 2007 Silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound on US Hwy 421 with the hazard lights on. Trooper Townsley noted that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. When Trooper Townsley engaged his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the Malibu did not stop. Instead the vehicle kept traveling and passed two available pull off areas before coming to a stop just past a driveway on US Hwy 421. Trooper Townsley made contact with the driver, Reva Lunsford, 39, of McKee, KY. Trooper Townsley was assisted in the traffic stop by Sheriff Daniel Isaacs. Sheriff Isaacs asked for permission to search the vehicle and it was granted by the driver. Lunsford exited the vehicle. Trooper Townsley asked her if she had anything illegal on her person and she immediately removed three (3) pills from the front pocket of her sweatshirt. She stated (without being asked) that the pills were Loratab. Trooper Townsley asked when Lunsford had last taken one of the pills and she replied she had taken one around 5:30 AM. When asked by Trooper Townsley if she had taken any other drugs she informed him that she had taken methamphetamine the night before. 

Trooper Townsley administered a field sobriety test on the scene. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has sanctioned three field sobriety tests: the horizontal gaze nystagmus (rapid, involuntary movement of the eyes), the one-leg stand and the walk-and-turn tests. Each of these is designed to measure a specific response or reflex that some researchers believe is compromised if a person has been drinking. For example, the horizontal gaze nystagmus test measures the involuntary jerking of an individual’s eye, which can be exacerbated if one is intoxicated. The one-leg stand and walk-and-turn tests are divided attention tests that measure both coordination and one’s ability to follow specific direction.

Christopher Spivey

Christopher Spivey, 34, of McKee, KY

Tags

Recommended for you