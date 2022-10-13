Sarabeth Shields.gif

Sarabeth Shields, 40, of McKee, KY

Sarabeth Shields, 37, of Sand Gap was in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 04th, 2022 before Judge Oscar Gayle House for sentencing. Shields had been charged with two counts of murder along with several other offenses. After a court process that lasted over five (5) years, Shields finally pled guilty to two (2) counts of manslaughter, 2nd degree, one charge of assault, 1st degree, and one (1) count of wanton endangerment. Shields was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count of manslaughter, 2nd degree with the sentences to run consecutively, therefore, it was the equivalent of a 20-year sentence for the manslaughter charges. Shields also pled guilty to one charge of assault, 1st degree and Judge House handed down a sentence of 10 years in prison for that charge. The sentencing for this charge was also to be served consecutively with the two charges of manslaughter. This made the total prison sentencing equivalent to thirty years total.  Shields also pled guilty to one (1) charge of wanton endangerment and was sentenced to 5-years. However, this sentence is to be served concurrently with the other sentences, so it will not add to the thirty (30) year total.  

Background to the Case

Randall Sparks.tif

Randall Sparks died in a car crash on Jan 01, 2017.
Lloyd Sparks.tif

Lloyd Sparks died in a car crash on Jan 01, 2017

