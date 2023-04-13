IMG_4719.jpeg

Debra Brown from "Save Your Town"

At the request of the Jackson County Creative Community, Debra Brown co-founder of “Save Your Town” visited Jackson County for three days to hear from all residents and businesses. Brown met and talked with citizens at the Freedom Ridge Big Hill Welcome Center, the Tranquil Trees Art Studio in McKee, the Jackson County Public Library (specifically to hear from the youth in our community), the Sand Gap Community Center (next to Whistle Stop), breakfast at the PRTC Conference Center, the Kiwanis Club, Opals, Annville Institute, and the Annville Industrial Park.

Representative Timmy Truett attended one of the brainstorming session with Ms. Brown and fellow Jackson Countians

The philosophy of the endeavor centered on the thought that we make greater progress by working together. Brown and other community members brainstormed and mapped out wish-lists along with action plans to make our Jackson County home an even better place to work, play, and live.

