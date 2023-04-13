At the request of the Jackson County Creative Community, Debra Brown co-founder of “Save Your Town” visited Jackson County for three days to hear from all residents and businesses. Brown met and talked with citizens at the Freedom Ridge Big Hill Welcome Center, the Tranquil Trees Art Studio in McKee, the Jackson County Public Library (specifically to hear from the youth in our community), the Sand Gap Community Center (next to Whistle Stop), breakfast at the PRTC Conference Center, the Kiwanis Club, Opals, Annville Institute, and the Annville Industrial Park.
The philosophy of the endeavor centered on the thought that we make greater progress by working together. Brown and other community members brainstormed and mapped out wish-lists along with action plans to make our Jackson County home an even better place to work, play, and live.
After meeting with as many people, business leaders and officials as possible, Brown plans on presenting a virtual presentation to the Jackson County Creative Community at the end of April.
“Save Your Town” believes small towns can be saved by their own people using their own resources. Save Your Town promotes a creed for a small town and community. In essence, “Community” should be the goal.
Try everyone’s ideas. Don’t let statistics and negative reports beat you up. Value all the people who are in the community now. What a community does is up to the community members.
They specialize in low or no cost solutions, ones that will work in even the tiniest of towns. Their aim is to show community members, business leaders, and officials how to take practical steps one can do to shape a brighter future for small towns. Their programs on small towns, what to do with empty buildings, customer service, marketing and economic development have been received by chambers, economic developers, tourism specialists, museum experts, business groups, and small town conferences. Brown has keynoted at MidStates Economic Development Conference, Rural X Summit, TEDx Brookings, Radically Rural, Michigan Rural Economic Development Conference, Colorado Hospital Association Annual Conference, Roscommon County Michigan, Central Iowa Tourism Annual Meeting, Milbank South Dakota Chamber Annual Dinner & several 140 Character Conferences.
Additional presentations from Brown include the International Economic Development Conference, SMTulsa, Western Iowa Tourism, Iowa Byways Association, Iowa Museum Association, Southern Illinois Economic Development, and Preserve Iowa Summit.
