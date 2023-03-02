Vaping Tobacco or Weed Appears Tied to Higher Anxiety in Teens

School officials across the state of Kentucky are sounding the alarm regarding the health risks of students that engage in a smoking activity known as “vaping”. Just recently Harlan County school officials have “asked businesses to guard against selling vape pens to minors after students in a nearby county got sick from using vape pens that may have contained an illegal drug,” and school officials in other counties have issued similar warnings. “After three students at Lynn Camp Middle/High School had adverse symptoms on Feb. 15, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said in a news release that the vape pens they used were believed to have contained THC, the ingredient in marijuana. AHIDTA (Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) headquartered in London, KY said in its bulletin two vape pens involved in the incidents may have been laced with fentanyl.”

Timmy Truett

State Representative Timmy Truett has indicated that the General Assembly is in the process of addressing this issue as well. Representative Truett reported, “Another problem we are facing in education today is the easy access to vaping for our youth.   Myself and colleagues have extensively researched these issues and filed other measures hopefully to deter future problems, HB 310 & 370.

