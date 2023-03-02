School officials across the state of Kentucky are sounding the alarm regarding the health risks of students that engage in a smoking activity known as “vaping”. Just recently Harlan County school officials have “asked businesses to guard against selling vape pens to minors after students in a nearby county got sick from using vape pens that may have contained an illegal drug,” and school officials in other counties have issued similar warnings. “After three students at Lynn Camp Middle/High School had adverse symptoms on Feb. 15, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said in a news release that the vape pens they used were believed to have contained THC, the ingredient in marijuana. AHIDTA (Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) headquartered in London, KY said in its bulletin two vape pens involved in the incidents may have been laced with fentanyl.”
State Representative Timmy Truett has indicated that the General Assembly is in the process of addressing this issue as well. Representative Truett reported, “Another problem we are facing in education today is the easy access to vaping for our youth. Myself and colleagues have extensively researched these issues and filed other measures hopefully to deter future problems, HB 310 & 370.
HB 370 deals with another discipline-related issue that has taken our schools by storm; vaping. This measure makes vaping a suspendable offense in our school systems if a student is caught doing it more than once on school grounds. HB 310 goes after the institutions who are selling vapes and vaping products to minors. It gives a hefty fine for first offense and then eventually revokes tobacco license thereafter.
Since its inception, vaping has been a hit with the younger generation due to its flashy marketing and the fruity flavors offered. More than 1-in-4 12th graders and 1-in-5 10th graders have reported vaping within the past year in Kentucky alone. The unfortunate reality is these numbers are probably higher than reported.
Districts across the state have recognized the issue, but they have yet to be able to do anything about vaping use due to the sheer number of students who do it, and because of how the law is written. With these measures, we are granting educators the ability to fight nicotine addiction's earliest stages while correcting disciplinary issues and also going after the source.
On February 27, 2023, Principal Brad Kerby sent a letter home to parents/guardians and families stating, “In order to curtail the use of these products, JCMS will begin random checks of students’ backpacks and the use of metal detector wands. Any vape found will be destroyed and the parent will be notified. In the future, we may take other proactive steps to curtail the use of vapes. These checks are done to maintain the safety of our students and staff.”
In November 2022 JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported that in the interest of student safety, the Jackson County High School administration believed there was a need for a policy change regarding the use of “vapes” at school. Mr. Harris reported that they have seen an increase in the number of Delta/Cannabis vapes at school, which could have THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in them. (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis and one of at least 113 total cannabinoids identified on the plant.) The Delta/THC/Cannabis vapes are often legal for purchase by adults.
Governor Beshear recently addressed the issue of Delta vapes. According to Governor Beshear, Delta-8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky nor under federal law, and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky (Kentucky Hemp Association, et al. v Ryan Quarles, et al. decided on August 03, 2022). At the time of the court ruling, there were no requirements for Delta-8 products sold in Kentucky for their packaging and labeling, or for their use as ingestible cannabinoid products. In response to the court ruling, Governor Beshear issued Executive Order #2022-799 that the state will regulate the sale of Delta 8. The order went into effect on November 15, 2022. Certain requirements that exist for the packaging and labeling of other cannabinoid (CBD) products sold in Kentucky will also apply to Delta-8 products to ensure the public’s protection.
Mr. Harris reported that in many cases, students are becoming violently ill after using vapes. The vapes can cause the following issues: reduced blood pressure, shallow breathing, dilated pupils, confusion, loss of balance and loss of consciousness. The school administration encouraged parents/guardians to discuss the damaging consequences of using these substances with their children.
In order to reduce vape use, the school has installed vape detectors in each restroom. In order to reduce vape use, the administration will also continue to confiscate and destroy any vape found at the JCHS. Students who are found in possession of a vape, or caught using a vape, will face suspension from school. Students who are found to possess or use a Delta/Cannabis/THC type vape will be suspended, drug tested, and be sent to the Jackson County Learning Center.
The school administrators said they will continue to provide education to their students about the dangers of these products. No one wants our young students to make choices that could have a life changing impact on them. Mr. Harris reported that he hopes that the students, parents, and community members realize that this is a serious problem that we all must address together.
Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the vapor produced by the heated nicotine liquid (often called “juice”) of an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette or e-cig), vape pen, or personal vaporizer. What originated as a smoking cessation aid has quickly became a popular — and addictive — product in its own right.
Vaping has gotten much more popular among teenagers in the past few years. Now, many more teenagers use e-cigarettes, like the brand JUUL, than traditional cigarettes. There are restrictions on the sale and advertising of e-cigarettes to young people, but many teenagers still use them. Although vaping companies emphatically deny that they are marketing to young people, critics note such features in their advertising as youthful images and colors, animation, actors who appear to be under 21, and suggestions that vaping makes you happier and improves your social status.
When teens vape, what they’re doing is inhaling steam that comes from hot nicotine liquid. E-cigarettes, vape pens and JUULs are all different devices for heating the liquid. Research shows that vaping has many medical risks.
E-cigarettes contain a lot of nicotine, which is very addictive. Getting addicted to nicotine can make it harder for teenagers to focus and concentrate. E-cigarettes also contain chemicals that could cause cancer, and there are many reports of serious lung problems connected to vaping. Additionally, vaping can make teenagers more likely to start smoking regular cigarettes.
Unlike regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes don’t have a strong smell, so it’s much easier for kids to use them in secret. The kid-friendly packaging and flavors of JUUL and other popular vape brands make vaping look fun, so even kids who wouldn’t try cigarettes may be tempted. Teens often think that vaping isn’t dangerous, and it’s easy for underage kids to buy vaping devices online.
If you’re worried your child might be vaping, start with a general conversation. Try asking if other kids at their school vape, and what they think about it. By finding out what they already know, you can start helping them understand the risks. This usually works better than just telling them that vaping is wrong. If your child is addicted to vaping, make sure to get care from an addiction specialist. Addiction to nicotine from vaping can be even more serious than addiction to regular cigarettes.
