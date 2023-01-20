On January 09, 2023 KSP Trooper Scott Townsley (POST 7) executed a search warrant on an apartment located in Annville, KY. While executing the search warrant Trooper Townsley located a pink container containing twenty-four (24) orange, round pills and fifteen (15) broken, orange pills. The orange pills were suspected to be Suboxone tablets. The search also revealed three (3) digital scales. All of these items were discovered within the bedroom of Dylan Randolph, 29, of Annville, KY. Inside the bathroom of the apartment Trooper Townsley discovered a black zip-up pouch inside a washing machine. Inside the pouch three (3) yellow capsules were discovered marked “215” along with two (2) white pills marked “D 24” (Gabapentin). Trooper Townsley also discovered a small clear bag tied in a knot inside the black pouch. This clear bag contained what appeared to be marijuana. The black pouch also contained numerous cut-corner plastic bags which were considered consistent with trafficking illegal drugs. A digital scale with white residue was also located in the black pouch.
Randolph was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (<20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense.
