Sally Mae Bowling, 24, of McKee, KY and Austin Blake Smith, 23, of Manchester, KY appeared separately before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (July 31, 2023) for arraignment in two separate-but related cases. According to the uniform citations documenting the arrests in these cases, on July 28, 2023 McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore and Officer Chris Baldwin executed a search warrant (#MPD23-1132) on an apartment on Park Ridge Road in McKee, KY. The search warrant was issued regarding a burglary complaint involving Sally Mae Bowling. While searching the apartment specific items that had been reported as stolen were located including identified jewelry, ear buds (with the victim’s name on them), and a black tablet case with the owner’s name and a tablet, along with a headphone case that also had the victim’s name on it.
It was determined that Ms. Bowling also had an active warrant as well as the male subject (Austin Blake Smith) at the apartment. Both had refused to open the door when the police officers identified themselves while stating they had a search warrant. Chief Sizemore utilized a master key provided by the apartment manager to enter the apartment. Throughout the course of searching the apartment, the law enforcement officers located a suspected crystal methamphetamine pipe which yielded suspected methamphetamine residue located on the apartment floor adjacent to where Bowling was positioned at the time of their entry. The officers also located suspected Suboxone inside a plastic bag accompanied by a syringe in the bathroom of the apartment.
