On Friday, February 03rd, 2023 units with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee Police Department as well as Kentucky State Police served a search warrant on a residence near Sand Gap, KY. Upon arrival at the residence, David Daugherty, 55, of McKee, Ky was outside where he was detained. Upon searching Daugherty’s person, law enforcement discovered a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance located inside his pocket.
In the search warrant there were multiple pieces of evidence that was gathered that was consistent with trafficking in illegal narcotics. Inside the residence a “grow room” with three (3) marijuana plants growing in pots was located upstairs. Four individual bags were located containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana along with another bag of white powder suspected to be methamphetamine. Digital scales, a meth pipe, and a marijuana pipe were located along with several suboxone tablets and other pills including a bottle of Gabapentin.
Asia Cunningham, 21, of McKee, Ky was also located inside the residence with her three (3) month old child. Law enforcement discovered a suboxone pill inside Cunningham’s left ear canal.
Inside the residence, there were several firearms located including a rifle and a pistol. Daugherty was found to be a convicted felon and was in possession of the above weapons.
Daugherty and Cunningham were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Cunningham was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); cultivating marijuana <5 plants, 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. On January 12th, 2023 Cunningham had been released from the Jackson County Detention Center from a drug related arrest. In association with the conditions of this release, Cunningham was also charged with “violations of the conditions of release.”
Daugherty was charged with drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rddegree, 1st offense (>or =20 But < or =120 D.U. Drug Unspecified); possession of controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); cultivating marijuana <5 plants; 1st offense; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Daugherty and Cunningham appeared individually before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (February 06, 2023) for arraignment. Both entered pleas of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for each defendant for February 13, 2023. Daugherty is being held in custody on a $10,000 cash bond and a $5,000 cash bond for the drug paraphernalia charge. Cunningham is being detained on a $2,500 cash bond. They each remain in custody while awaiting their next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication the defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.