Drugs and Paraphernalia.jpeg

Drugs, paraphernalia, and firearms seized during execution of search warrant on residence near Sand Gap, KY 

 On Friday, February 03rd, 2023 units with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee Police Department as well as Kentucky State Police served a search warrant on a residence near Sand Gap, KY. Upon arrival at the residence, David Daugherty, 55, of McKee, Ky was outside where he was detained. Upon searching Daugherty’s person, law enforcement discovered a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance located inside his pocket.  

David Daugherty.gif

David Daugherty, 55, of McKee, KY

In the search warrant there were multiple pieces of evidence that was gathered that was consistent with trafficking in illegal narcotics. Inside the residence a “grow room” with three (3) marijuana plants growing in pots was located upstairs. Four individual bags were located containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana along with another bag of white powder suspected to be methamphetamine. Digital scales, a meth pipe, and a marijuana pipe were located along with several suboxone tablets and other pills including a bottle of Gabapentin. 

Asia Cunningham.gif

Asia Cunningham, 21, of McKee, KY
Sand Gap Residence Raided.jpeg

City, County, and State Law Enforcement agencies coordinated in a execution of a search warrant for a residence near Sand Gap, KY 

Tags

Recommended for you