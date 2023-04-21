On April 13, 2023 Deputy Zack Bryant was dispatched to a residence on North Street in reference to a male identified as “Sam Clemmons” that had allegedly broken into a residence on the property. On the way to the scene Sheriff Daniel Isaacs advised Deputy Bryant that he was getting out to interview Clemmons who was walking on Hwy 3630. As Sheriff Isaacs was getting out of his vehicle, Clemmons fled on foot across Hwy 3630 and ran over a hill into a wooded area while traffic was still flowing on the highway. After catching Clemmons, Sheriff Isaacs took him into custody. During the pursuit to apprehend Clemmons, Sheriff Isaacs suffered a leg injury that required a trip to the emergency room for medical treatment. Deputy Bryant arrived on the scene and transported Clemmons back to the residence he had allegedly burglarized. Deputy Bryant interviewed the caller that reported the incident. The caller advised that Clemmons tried to go into the front door and couldn’t so he walked around back and went into a window. The caller’s spouse went to confront Clemmons and when he did Clemmons advised he would “whoop his a**”. The land owner advised Clemmons to leave and as Clemmons was leaving he advised that he “will burn the house down.” At the scene Deputy Bryant located a gas can with gas on the front porch and another jug with what appeared to be diesel in it. After Clemmons was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center he proclaimed that he was a “bada**” and would “whoop ever mother f***er in the detention center.” At the time there were 125 people in the detention center. Clemmons, 19, of McKee, KY was booked and charged with: 1) assault, 3rd degree – police officer; 2) fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); 3) burglary, 2nd degree; 4) Arson, 2nd degree (attempt); 5) terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; and 6) wanton endangerment, 1st degree (police officer).
Clemmons appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (04/17/23) for arraignment on the charges. Clemmons entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 24, 2023. Clemmons remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and found guilty by the court.
