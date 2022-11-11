Veteran’s and community members were invited to join the Jackson County Public Schools and the local Jack Welch Chapter 165 D.A.V. for the annual Veteran’s Day Observance and Program, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in McKee.
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers was the keynote speaker at the event.
Senator Stivers spoke of the past, the present, and the future. Regarding the past Senator Stivers spoke of the movie called “Devotion” which documents the life of Jesse Leroy Brown who on 21 October 1948, at the age of 22, Brown became the first African American man to complete Navy flight training. On 4 December 1950, on the way to Chosin Reservoir with his squadron, Brown announced over the radio, “I think I may have been hit. I’ve lost my oil pressure.” He crash-landed his Corsair on the side of a mountain in the snow.
Circling over the crash site in his own Corsair, Brown's wingman, Lieutenant (j.g.) Thomas J. Hudner Jr., realized something was wrong when Brown didn’t emerge from the cockpit of the wrecked aircraft. Hudner made the decision to crash-land next to Brown’s wrecked Corsair, risking court-martial, capture by the Chinese, and his own life by ignoring his commanding officer’s directive, “If a plane goes down, that’s one down. We don’t need Hollywood stuff.”
Hudner found Brown in pain, bleeding, and trapped in his aircraft by a damaged instrument panel, with no way to rescue him. A Sikorsky helicopter piloted by Marine First Lieutenant Charlie Ward arrived in response to Hudner's radio distress call, but there was nothing that could be done to extricate Brown from the Corsair. Brown asked Hudner to tell his wife, Daisy, how much he loved her before he died in his cockpit. As daylight dwindled and the possibility of capture grew increasingly imminent, Hudner and Ward were reluctantly forced to leave Brown's body behind. These are the heroic acts of Veterans. These are the sacrifices that keep our country safe.
Stivers spoke of a letter (postmarked December 04, 1950) that his Uncle sent home to his family while he fighting in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. The letter home expressed little hope of surviving the battle. Stivers father and his other brothers entered the military almost immediately after December 07, 1941 serving until 1947. Both his Uncles served until the early 1970’s.
Regarding the present, Stivers spoke of his son, currently a Seargent in the Marine Corps told his father that this letter and the dedication to country was one of the deciding factors leading him to join the military. Regarding the future he turned his attention to the JCHS JROTC students and saw in the a shiny future of dedication, commitment, and service.
The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was an incredibly important battle in the Korean War.
The battle took place about a month after the People's Republic of China entered the conflict and sent the People's Volunteer Army (PVA) 9th Army to infiltrate the northeastern part of North Korea. On 27 November 1950, the Chinese force surprised the US X Corps commanded by Major General Edward Almond in the Chosin Reservoir area. A brutal 17-day battle in freezing weather soon followed. Between 27 November and 13 December, 30,000 United Nations Command troops (later nicknamed "The Chosin Few") under the field command of Major General Oliver P. Smith were encircled and attacked by about 120,000 Chinese troops under the command of Song Shilun, who had been ordered by Mao Zedong to destroy the UN forces. The UN forces were nevertheless able to break out of the encirclement and to make a fighting withdrawal to the port of Hungnam, inflicting heavy casualties on the Chinese. The retreat of the US Eighth Army from northwest Korea in the aftermath of the Battle of the Ch'ongch'on River and the evacuation of the X Corps from the port of Hungnam in northeast Korea marked the complete withdrawal of UN troops from North Korea.
The program ended with good news for our local D.A.V. When Senator Stivers learned that the local D.A.V. needed a more reliable vehicle to provide transportation of the D.A.V. members for funeral memorials and other needs he found an answer. The current van has over 300,000 miles and maintenance costs are ongoing. Senator Stivers was in communications with Charter Communications – Spectrum Cable in Louisville and they were looking for a good non-profit to help. Senator Stivers told them of the service of the members of the Jack Welch Chapter 165 and the ongoing good work they do attending the funerals of veterans and providing public outreach to local schools among others.
As a result, Ellen Call (Senior Director, State Government Affairs) from Charter Communications was in attendance on Friday to present the local D.A.V. with a check for $5,000 that can be used to help purchase a new van.
Immediately following the Veteran’s Day Observance at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, there was a meal provided in the Jackson County High School Gymnasium for all the Veterans.
This is perfect since the Veterans Day Program is meant to thank our Veterans for their dedicated service and sacrifice to ensure the freedoms that we have today. The community always looks forward to seeing all of our Veterans on November 11, 2022 to say thank you for your service! Thank you Senator Stivers and Charter Communications for your help honoring our Veterans.
