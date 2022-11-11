Veterans with Check.JPG

Members of the Local Jack Welch Chapter 165 with Senator Stivers and Ms. Ellen Call with $5,000 donation from Charter Communications

Veteran’s and community members were invited to join the Jackson County Public Schools and the local Jack Welch Chapter 165 D.A.V. for the annual Veteran’s Day Observance and Program, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in McKee.

Senator Robert Stivers
Ellen Call, Senior Director, State Government Affairs, Charter Communications
Ellen Call presents Local Jack Welch Chapter 165 D.A.V. with a donations of $5,000 
Jackson County Public Schools Veterans Day Program

