Tiffany Woody, 37, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court on August 01, 2023 for sentencing in Case #23-CR-00018. Woody had appeared before Judge House on June 23, 2023 to change her plea of not guilty to a plea of guilty to amended charges.
Woody had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), promoting contraband, 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. As a result of a plea deal the charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
On February 01st, 2023 Deputy Chris Collins executed a Jackson County Bench Warrant and arrested Tiffany Woody, 37, of Annville, KY for charges of failure to appear in court. A search of Wood’s person subsequent to the arrest located one complete Suboxone tablet and two (2) partial Suboxone pills inside a clear plastic baggy inside a black and blue zip up case in her purse. Woods was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was detained for the original failure to appear charge and also charged with possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense.
Approximately, 25 minutes after Deputy Collins left the Detention Center, staff at the jail contacted him and explained that they had discovered a paper towel lodged inside Woody’s person that contained a controlled substance. The Jail staff reported that they had asked Woody if she had any contraband on her and she admitted to them that she did and agreed to remove it. The Jail staff gave the substance to Deputy Collins and reported that Woody had told them the substance was Heroin. Woody was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), promoting contraband, 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence.
At the sentencing hearing last week Judge House sentenced Woody to 2 years imprisonment for the charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree and 2 years imprisonment (to run concurrent) for the charge of promoting contraband. The sentence was probated for a period of 3 years under the supervision of the Division of Probation and Parole. Woody was also ordered to remain within the area of Kentucky and to refrain from committing another offense during the period for which the sentence remains subject to revocation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.