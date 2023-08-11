Tiffany Woody

Tiffany Woody, 37, of Annville, KY

Tiffany Woody, 37, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court on August 01, 2023 for sentencing in Case #23-CR-00018. Woody had appeared before Judge House on June 23, 2023 to change her plea of not guilty to a plea of guilty to amended charges. 

Woody had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), promoting contraband, 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. As a result of a plea deal the charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. 

